It wasn't the expected pick, but prominent members of Arizona's war room are head over heels for tight end Trey McBride.

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was late to the party in terms of plucking players in the war room.

"Alright everybody, welcome back. I was a little rusty today since I didn't have the opportunity to make a pick yesterday, but I got back in the groove pretty quick," said Keim to reporters on Friday.

The Cardinals made their first selection of the NFL draft after foregoing their first-round pick for Ravens receiver Marquise Brown.

When the clock saw Arizona stick to their guns in the second-round, the selection caught many by surprise when Colorado State tight end Trey McBride was the pick.

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was recently handed a lucrative three-year contract and fellow tight end Maxx Williams continues his recovery from a torn ACL suffered last season. Stephen Anderson, last with the Chargers, was signed as an unrestricted free agent.

With questions at positions such as cornerback and edge rusher, the Cardinals were thought to be favoring the defensive side of the ball heading into Day 2.

Yet, it ended up being another strong weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray to target, and another chess piece for head coach Kliff Kingsbury to move around the board.

"You can never have enough guys like that. With his athleticism, the pass-catching ability, being able to play that F-back, H-back and inline-Y. Just tremendous upside, tremendous athlete, and like Steve said, the character's through the roof," Kingsbury said.

"I'm just excited to see how he develops. Being able to be both in this league is obviously a big advantage."

McBride (6-foot-4 and 246 pounds) was a first-team Associated Press All-American last season, finishing No. 9 in the country in receptions with 90 while leading the team with 1,121 receiving yards.

When asked if Arizona had McBride as the best player available on their board, Keim didn't hesitate.

He said, "By far. (McBride had the) highest grade. People ask, 'What do you like about him?' The question is what's there not to like about him. Special human, special player. Rare stats obviously, 1,000-yard receiver as a tight end and 90-some catches, the guy can do it all. He can play inline, he can flex, he can motion. He can play out of the backfield. He's got tremendous hands, great catch radius, really strong in a crowd. Character is off the charts, three-time captain (and he's a) phenomenal leader and (we're) just thankful he was there."

McBride wasn't always a sure bet to land in Arizona.

"We were all obviously getting a little nervous that somebody may select him ahead of us, but we were thankful he was there," said Keim.

"I think one thing too guys, we always have to remember we owe it to the organization to do the right things for not only today but tomorrow and the future. We got a young quarterback that we're excited about, we have a 24-year-old receiver we added yesterday and we just added another young dynamic playmaker as a tight end, so it made sense in every way."

Debates will continue over the next few weeks as to exactly how McBride slides into the overall picture with the Cardinals.

However, two of Arizona's largest decision-makers continue to gush over McBride's presence in the desert.