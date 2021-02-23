Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones Cut: Rejected by Steve Keim

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim on report pass rusher Chandler Jones could be cut: “I’ll reject that.” Contract extension more likely.

There is a lot of click-bait at this time of the year in the NFL as various outlets attempt to predict what will happen during the offseason.

One of those was published recently on nfl.com and was about players under contract for 2021 that could be departing their teams mostly because of the pandemic-related significant reduction in the salary cap in 2021.

The story began with a group of players considered “strong candidates for release” and was followed by “potential surprise cuts.”

In that latter group was Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones, who missed 11 games last season because of a torn biceps and carries a cap figure of $20.833 million in 2021.

Gregg Rosenthal wrote about Jones, “The category says ‘surprise’ after all. Jones had a rough September before missing 11 games last season and has a cap figure that looks like he plays quarterback. He's turning 31 later this month. His insane production in the desert would make this an upset, but the Cardinals could risk cutting him a year too early rather than waiting to see if he rebounds in 2021.”

The reality is there’s more of a chance of the Cardinals extending Jones’ contract than releasing him.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill made sure to mention last week on Arizona Sports Station 98.7 FM that “we get Chandler Jones back.”

Bidwill added, “That was a huge loss for us. Getting him back on the field in 2021 is going to be so important.”

Jones turns 31 Sunday (Feb. 27), but is just one season removed from being the runner-up as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

When general manager Steve Keim appeared on 98.7 a few days after Bidwill, he was asked if he planned to cut Jones.

Keim said, “I'll reject that.”

He was then asked if there has been communication with Jones’ agent about a contract extension, to which Keim said, “I won't get into ... those are private conversations. I'll give you a little nugget and reject the release.”

Having been designated a franchise player in 2017, Jones signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract that included $51 million guaranteed. His contract was restructured in 2019 in which $7 million of his base salary was converted to a signing bonus that saved the Cardinals $4.67 million against the cap that year. The restructuring added $2.333 million to his cap charge in 2020 and 2021.

Cutting Jones, which Keim rejects, would save $15.5 million against the cap. Overthecap.com estimated the Cardinals have $11.833 million of cap space with an expected cap of around $180.5 million, although it’s possible that could increase by a few million.

That figure, however, doesn’t include tenders for restricted and exclusive-right free agents, which could reduce the cap space by close to $7 million.

A potential extension would likely result in a large amount of his $15.5 million 2021 base salary being converted to a signing bonus with that money prorated this year and for however many years are added to the deal.

For example, if the Cardinals converted $12 million of his salary into a signing bonus and added two years to his contract, that would lower his cap charge this year to $12.833 million, a savings of $8 million. Of course, it would also add $4 million to their cap in 2022 and 2023 in bonus proration, plus whatever the new salaries would be.

That’s what the Cardinals should do, and it appears that is the direction they are headed.