Arizona Cardinals Hire Kelly Jones as Chief People Officer

During the 2020 NFL offseason, there was one consistent theme when Cardinals players were asked their thoughts about the increased focus on issues involving social justice. To a man, they voiced the support received from owner Michael Bidwill.

That wasn’t surprising, considering the owner’s history.

In 2018, Bidwill became one of five league owners tabbed by commissioner Roger Goodell to serve on the league’s player-owner committee that focuses on social and racial justice initiatives.

Then, in Jan. 2019, he received the Paul Tagliabue Award from the Fritz Pollard Alliance for demonstrating integrity and leadership in the area of career development for minorities and advocating for diversity.

Those two items are merely the proverbial tip of the iceberg.

Thus, it was no surprise that Bidwill is out front again with the recent hiring of Kelly Jones as the organization’s Chief People Officer.

Jones will begin work March 1 and will oversee human resources functions throughout the organization and lead all programs and initiatives involving workplace diversity, equity and inclusion. He will also serve as a liaison for the team within the community on a variety of civic initiatives.

In a press release announcing the staff addition, Bidwill said, “Kelly is a key addition to our senior leadership team with extensive experience in this critical area and an outstanding record of achievement. He possesses unique perspective on the people aspects of our business and how they contribute to the organization’s overall strategy, mission and vision. The specific principles of diversity, equity and inclusion certainly align with our mission and core values.”

His experience includes more than 20 years of progressive initiatives as an HR professional, operations leader and diversity practitioner. He was with the Aramark Corporation where he had worked since 2014, most recently as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Diversity. He previously worked in similar roles with Lockheed Martin (1998-2007, 2009-14) and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (2007-09).