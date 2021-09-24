Kelvin Beachum Brings Philosophical Approach to Cardinals Offensive Line

Like a wise platypus once said: Excellence is not an act, but a habit.

Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries says fellow tackle Kelvin Beachum doesn't speak much, but when he does, the offensive line listens. At the professional level of football, repetition is key in order to perfect your craft. It appears even an ancient philosopher knew that.

"So Beach told us a quote today from Aristotle, I think he said 'Greatness is not an act, it's a habit.' (followed by a pause) I just botched that quote," said Humphries following a laugh.

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit” is actually the full quote from Aristotle, yet we'll still allow Humphries the full point for his efforts in front of a microphone on Friday.

"Beach usually never says anything. So every time he says something it's something like that, like it's a quote from Aristotle? Somebody, something like that along those lines," said Humphries.

"You ever seen Phineas and Ferb? He's Ferb, you know? He never really says anything but when he does say something, you're like (nods head) right? Alright."

So much for the conventional press conference, as two colossal figures such as Aristotle and cartoon character Ferb Fletcher were name-dropped from a professional football player in the same breath.

Yet Beachum is anything but conventional, especially playing through a fractured rib in last Sunday's 34-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings before being taken out in the second half.

"Yeah, I mean Beach is as tough as it gets. Born from Mexia, Texas. They don't make them like that no more," said Humphries.

"To play with a fractured rib, I've seen guys miss several weeks fractured ribs and stuff like that and he went out there and toughed it out it. It was impressive to see, but that's just who he is by nature. You know he's gonna give us everything he got and he's going to fight through whatever he can."

Beachum, who was spotted during the open portion of practice on Friday, was described as a game-day decision by head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He suffered the injury early in the second half of the season opener against Tennessee and then started last Sunday against Minnesota. However, he couldn't go any farther than halftime and gave way to Justin Murray.

"He really just toughed it out. He wasn't able to play at his full capability without question," said Kingsbury about the Vikings game. "But when (left guard Justin) Pugh had his minor thing, he had to step up basically and toughed it out."

Since 2017, Beachum has missed only three games, and played all 16 in his first year with the Cardinals last season. Beachum signed a two-year extension with the team in March. If Beachum is unable to go Sunday against Jacksonville, Murray is expected to start in his place.

While it's unclear if Beachum sits at home with a robe over his head and candles lit in a dark room until visions come to him, it's clear that Beachum's leadership has strengthened the Cardinals offensive line through both philosophical sayings and leading by example on the field.