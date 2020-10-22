SI.com
AllCardinals
Beachum on Estimated Injury Report with Ankle Issue

Howard Balzer

Coming off their Monday night win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Cardinals had a walk-through rather than a normal practice Wednesday.

By league rule, teams are required to issue an injury report, so specific participation is based on an estimation of what it would have been had there been a regular practice.

A notable addition to the report is right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who is listed as a non-participant (DNP) with an ankle injury. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (foot) were also DNPs.

Listed as limited are outside linebackers Dennis Gardeck (foot) and Kylie Fitts (hamstring). Those with full participation like last week are safety Budda Baker (thumb) and inside linebacker Jordan Hicks (wrist).

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard, who played 61 snaps Monday night after missing the previous two games because of a calf injury, is not listed on the report.

Meanwhile, even despite coming off their bye, the Seattle Seahawks have a lengthy list with 14 players.

Not practicing were safety Jamal Adams (groin), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee/not-injury related), guard Damien Lewis (ankle) and tackle Brandon Shell (illness).

Limited were linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee), tackle Duane Brown (knee), tight end Will Dissly (Achilles), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), guard Mike Iupati (back), wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf (both not-injury related) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (knee).

Listed with full participation is cornerback Shaquill Griffin (shoulder).

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable.

If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.

