Beachum Bullish on Cardinals Addition of 'Very Talented' C Rodney Hudson

Arizona Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum has previous history playing alongside a Pro Bowl center and now will do so again after the team traded for Rodney Hudson.

When Kelvin Beachum made the decision to re-sign March 16 with the Arizona Cardinals on a two-year deal, there remained uncertainty at several key positions along the offensive line. With Beachum locked in at right tackle after transitioning from the left side in 2020, questions still lingered regarding the team's starting center and the future of Justin Pugh at left guard.

Meanwhile, D.J. Humphries is under contract and is the team's marquee offensive lineman at left tackle, while Justin Murray was given a contract extension during the 2020 season and will likely continue to be at right guard as the replacement for unrestricted free agent J.R. Sweezy.

Beachum did not have to wait very long for one of those questions to be answered, and in the week since, both scenarios have been sorted out.

One day after Beachum agreed to terms, the Cardinals traded a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson and a seventh-round selection.

"I think he's a tremendous player and I think it was an opportunity that presented itself to trade for him," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said of Hudson on Monday. "I go back years ago to when I scouted him at Florida State and he's still the same type of player that I saw there. We had high grades across the board on him from (offensive line coach) Sean Kugler, our personnel department. Not only as a player, what he brings to the table, but his leadership, the intangibles are really what excited us."

The 2021 season will not be the first time Beachum has played on an offensive line that features a Pro Bowl-caliber center. During his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2012-15, Beachum — who played on the right side as a rookie before switching to the left for the latter three years there — overlapped with center Maurkice Pouncey, who made nine Pro Bowls and was a two-time first-team All-Pro (2011, 2014).

"I'm excited about Rodney," Beachum said in an exclusive interview with AllCardinals on Monday. "Can't say it enough. Rodney has played the game at a very, very high level for a number of years. I've played with an All-Pro center before, Maurkice Pouncey, early on in my career and I'm excited to play with an All-Pro center in Rodney Hudson.

"I know for sure Pouncey is going to be in the Hall of Fame, don't know yet about Rodney, but he's a very, very, very talented individual, Pro Bowl player, high caliber, extremely intelligent, but also extremely physical. Excited to be playing alongside him across the offensive line."

What is Hudson most looking forward to about relocating to Arizona?

"I'm a guy who loves to be around the guys, so I'm looking forward to getting in, meeting all the guys and eventually doing whatever I can to contribute to the team," he said on Friday.

As for the circumstances for Hudson's arrival with the Cardinals, he did not want to share details about the situation with the Raiders. After reports initially came out that the veteran center had asked for his release, trade partners inevitably presented and Arizona quickly capitalized with an offer that was accepted.

"Like everybody, I saw the news that he was potentially going to be released, which shocked me because of the type of player that I saw on tape," Keim said. "Then when the opportunity presented itself and I talked to (Raiders general manager) Mike Mayock, we tried to pull the trigger extremely quick. It took a matter of minutes to get the deal done and again, really excited about what he brings to the table, not only on the field but in the locker room as well."