Cardinals Tackle Kelvin Beachum Distributes Christmas Trees and Food to Families

Arizona Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum is involved in several causes in the community.

On Monday, Arizona Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum partnered with Lowe’s and United Food Bank to host a drive-through Christmas tree and food distribution for families in the Chandler, Ariz., area.

According to United Food Bank, Beachum helped give trees and food to 100 families at Sirrine Elementary School.

Beachum was there in person, wearing gloves, a face shield and a mask as protective equipment while he helped load the donations into cars.

The former Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee has previously worked with food banks in cities in which he has played. This year has provided obstacles to hands-on work, but he found a way to still give back.

This was one of several causes to which Beachum has dedicated his time and energy. As part of his "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, an annual NFL practice, he decided to raise awareness for the digital divide. This cause, as he mentioned to the media recently, has to do with not everybody having the same access to stable internet, which is especially important when more people are forced to work from home or study online due to the pandemic.

"I think that the digital divide has been something that's been exacerbated throughout the pandemic, where you have people who have and people who have not as far as access to WiFi, access to internet, access to high-speed internet," Beachum said on Dec. 1. "You think about what's going on here in Arizona, with the Navajo Nation and not having access to some simple resources. The digital divide and access to technology and devices is something that I find troubling.

"I've done a lot within STEM education for a number of years: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. So, this year was something (where) I wanted to be able to talk about the digital divide because that's something that's been going on for the last couple of years."

Beachum also works with World Vision to help provide emergency kits for families in the United States. These kits contain food, school supplies, hand sanitizer and disinfectants, toilet paper and paper towels, board games and other items for kids.

On World Vision’s site, Beachum has a quote: “I was a kid who benefited from federal feeding programs and now I am blessed to have a platform and resources to pour blessings into others."