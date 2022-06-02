Arizona Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum will not sugarcoat his feelings about Hard Knocks or if he knows any of the rookies.

If you want to know if you have something in your teeth or if this dress makes you look thin, talk to Kelvin Beachum. The Arizona Cardinals right tackle is brutally honest, especially when it comes to unwanted cameras and rookies.

The Cardinals' second week of Organized Team Activities kicked off earlier this week and Beachum was one of a few players who spoke to the media.

It was announced in late May that the Cardinals would be the focus of HBO’s second year of Hard Knocks In Season. The spin off of Hard Knocks will give fans a behind the scenes look at a NFL team's second half of the season.

Last week, players like Budda Baker, Zach Ertz and Antoine Wesley were fairly warm to the idea of a camera crew following them around. They even guessed that players like J.J. Watt or DeAndre Hopkins would be the stars.

But when the question was asked if he was excited for Hard Knocks, Beachum replied bluntly,

“No.”

Even though Becahum has had fellow teammates be on the series, he said he hasn’t watched the show. But it isn’t the lack of experience with the program that is causing the hesitation.

“The thing is, the locker room is a safe space,” Beachum said. “ That’s an area in our offensive line room where we can just be guys sometimes and to have to filter conversation . . . it is what it is.”

The veteran lineman was optimistic that the camera crews would keep the team on the up-and-up especially during the second half of the season where they have faltered in the past.

Unfortunately for Beachum, the camera crew can't be stopped and eventually they’ll be prying in on the “guy talk” this season. Beachum can at least turn to his fellow teammates for support. Players like the incoming rookies, right?

“I have no idea who they are,” Beachum said.

It’s still a bit early in the summer practices so Beachum has some catching up to do when it comes to greeting new players, but he admitted he is meeting new friends and will know everyone when training camp starts.

It’s understandable to be behind on knowing every new player; Beachum has been busy helping his community. The 10-year veteran has been nominated twice for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He continues to serve his community even during the offseason. In May he helped with the United Food Bank and will continue to volunteer in June.