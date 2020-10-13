With three weeks to go until election day Nov. 3, the NFL and its players have been active in a variety of efforts to promote people to get out the vote.

It has been described by the NFL as “a league-wide initiative that is intended to include, support and encourage the voting and civic engagement efforts of NFL fans, players, club and league personnel, and NFL legends from now to Election Day. This initiative provides a platform for the NFL family and focuses on three key components of the electoral process: voter education, voter registration and voter activation.”

The league’s teams have become involved with at least half of the stadiums being used for either polling, voter registration and election support sites, or ballot drop-offs.

The Cardinals’ home of State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be used for dropping off ballots.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who has been heavily involved in community activities during his career, spoke about the league and his team’s involvement Tuesday.

Beachum said, “I think considering just everything that's going on with our country and the opportunity to be involved in democracy, as players, as organizations, we also have a responsibility, we have an obligation. The thing is, communities look up to us, young people look up to us. And when we have an opportunity to lead, we need to take that opportunity to lead.

“And we have that opportunity across the National Football League, the NFL office and teams across the nation and I’m really honored that our owner (Michael Bidwill) is utilizing the stadium to be an opportunity to be able to provide folks the opportunity to vote in a place to do so. I’m excited for what the league is doing, excited for what our owner and the organization is doing. And just excited for people to come out and vote.”

Beachum emphasized the importance of what is on the line in three weeks, and also expressed a certain level of relief that it’s almost over.

“This is an important election not only nationally, but what's going on here in Arizona,” he said. “To be honest with you, I can't wait until the election is over because I'm getting tired of seeing (Senate candidates) Martha McSalley (republican) and Mark Kelly (democrat) commercials on TV. So hopefully that stuff will be out of here in a couple weeks and we can get back to some semblance of reality.”