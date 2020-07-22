Former NBA veteran center turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has a new NFL team he is rooting for.

A previously self-expressed Dallas Cowboys fan, Perkins took to Twitter a few days ago to announce his new fandom lies in the desert with the Arizona Cardinals.

"Never thought that I would be leaving Cowboy Nation," Perkins wrote. "But I’m rolling with the Arizona Cardinals as my new NFL team. Just saying ..."

This development comes after Perkins tweeted on June 14 that "after over a decade of being a Dallas Cowboy(s) fan I’m officially done with them."

Perkins, and others, have been upset by the lack of a public statement made on the part of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in relation to the social justice movement that has encapsulated America since the murder of Black male George Floyd at the hands (knee) of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota in March.

Multiple NFL franchises and their owners made statements in support of their players and the Black community at large, but through June, Jones and the Cowboys had been glaringly silent.

Perkins' NBA career spanned 14 years across four different franchises: Boston Celtics (2003-11); Oklahoma City Thunder (2011-15); Cleveland Cavaliers (2015); New Orleans Pelicans (2016); Cavaliers (2017-18). He is in the top 100 in total rebound percentage in NBA history (89th) and top 50 in block percentage (41st).

This is not the first time Perkins has publicly threatened to end his fandom of the Cowboys. On Nov. 17, 2019 — prior to Dallas' Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions — Perkins threatened to leave again.

"With a [loss] today, (it) could be the end of (my) 25(-)year relationship with the Dallas Cowboys!!!"

The Cowboys beat the Lions 35-27 to improve to 6-4 on the year at the time and kept Perkins in the fold in the process. Now, however, the Cardinals have adopted the former NBA center in the Red Sea.

Maybe former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson was right when he said the Cardinals would be a top five bandwagon team in 2020.