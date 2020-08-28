Safety Kentrell Brice Carted Off Field at Red & White Practice

Through training camp, the Arizona Cardinals have been relatively injury-free, emphasizing precaution and holding players out "until 100 percent," in head coach Kliff Kingsbury's words.

The franchise has not been perfect in preventing injuries though. Cornerback Robert Alford was on the worst end of the spectrum when he sustained a season-ending pectoral injury that has since landed him on reserve/injured. At the team's Red & White scrimmage Friday, another potentially serious injury occurred.

During the open portion of practice, safety Kentrell Brice was rolled up on in a routine run play designed for rusher Eno Benjamin during a rep with the second team. He was observed lying on his back gripping his left leg before trainers came to the field to examine the issue.

Shortly after, Brice was helped to his feet and could not place any weight on his left leg as he was ushered to the cart. As he was being transported off the field, Kingsbury was observed walking over to the cart and exchanging some words with Brice before he was taken off the field.

Kingsbury did not comment on Brice during his scheduled availability following the conclusion of practice.

The Cardinals safety position is relatively deep, featuring Budda Baker, Chris Banjo, Deionte Thompson, Jalen Thompson and Charles Washington. There has been no official update on Brice at this time.

Brice originally entered the league with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech. He signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Aug. 5 after spending a brief stint in Chicago following being drafted by the Seattle XFL team.

In three NFL seasons from 2016-18, Brice played in 36 games (14 starts) accumulating 100 tackles (82 solo, 18 assisted), six passes defended, one interception, one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss.