Kingsbury: Kentrell Brice Injury Not 'As Serious' As Expected

Mason Kern

After getting carted off the field at the Arizona Cardinals Red & White scrimmage Friday due to an apparent left leg injury, safety Kentrell Brice is not expected to miss as much time as previously anticipated, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

During the play the injury occurred, in the open portion of practice, Brice was observed tackling running back Eno Benjamin near the line of scrimmage. His left leg was planted in the ground, giving him leverage to stop Benjamin's momentum. Linebacker Evan Weaver seemingly then tripped over the outstretched leg of offensive lineman Koda Martin and landed on top of Brice's left leg, which caused it to buckle.

Brice rolled onto his back and waited while training staff came and evaluated him. He needed assistance in getting to his feet and could not place any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the cart.

After a team off-day Saturday, Brice was not observed during the open portion of practice Sunday. However, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was optimistic following the session, even though he did not provide specific details. 

"It does not appear to be as significant, which was good," Kingsbury said. "He's done a nice job. A great young man, everybody really likes him, the way he carries himself, his work ethic, just got a good spirit about himself. And so, we were all pleased to hear that it does not appear to be as serious as it looked out there on Friday."

With the Cardinals having to cut the roster 53 players by Saturday, the franchise began the process by waiving four undrafted free agents Sunday: Tight end Ryan Becker; defensive lineman Adam Shuler; offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez; and cornerback Zane Lewis. Seventy-five players remain on the roster.

With Brice injured, the Cardinals have five other active safeties. Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson are locks to crack the 53-man cutdown and will likely start, while Deionte Thompson, Chris Banjo and Charles Washington are also vying for spots.

The practice squad will begin being filled Sept. 6 and teams are allowed to have 16 players with the unit this year compared to 10 previously. Six of the 16 can be veterans, which was instituted because of the novel coronavirus.

Brice originally entered the league with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech. He signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Aug. 5 after spending a brief stint in Chicago following being drafted by the Seattle XFL team.

In three NFL seasons from 2016-18, Brice played in 36 games (14 starts), accumulating 100 tackles (82 solo, 18 assisted), six passes defended, one interception, one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss. 

