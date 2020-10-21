Through five games, Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake did not look like the dynamic rusher Arizona acquired last season. He was gaining 3.6 yards per rush, lower than any average he's had during four years in the NFL.

He didn’t have a 100-yard game or even a rush longer than 16 yards. Leading up to the Cardinals Week 6 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, Drake received a call from his mother, who asked him if that would change.

"She called me, and I hadn't really talked to her probably the whole week leading up to the game, just texts here and there," Drake said. "The first thing she told me was, 'I'm your mom and everything, but are you going to hit some holes today?' And I was just like, 'I got you, mom.' So, it kind of really hit home when your mom is not liking what she sees out there. I really had to buck up and go out there and just play ball, get north to south and make them tackle me going forward."

Drake responded with 164 yards on the ground, the second-highest output of his career (166 yards). He had his first two 20-yard carries on back-to-back rushes in the third quarter, then busted through the line for a 69-yard touchdown late in the game.

"It felt real good," Drake said.

His second half was especially productive. He gained 145 of his 164 yards in the final 30 minutes.

Drake said that his mom is someone who speaks her mind, but it was “glaring” for her to make a comment like that.

"Whatever mom says, I've got to go out there and do my best to get that done," Drake said.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and running backs coach James Saxon talked with Drake before Week 6 about running north and south. That means reading what is in front of him and barreling forward, not getting caught going side to side or even backwards to try and flip the field.

Kingsbury said Drake was frustrated after rushing for 60 yards on 18 carries against the New York Jets in Week 5, so he worked hard to "refocus."

"You're going to have those chunk plays if you just do what you're supposed to do on every play," Kingsbury said. "(Drake) took that to heart. I thought he did a nice job of finishing runs downhill, getting north and south. From the first play on, you see the dynamic speed he has in open space. I'm really proud of how he bounced back and finished that game."

On Wednesday, quarterback Kyler Murray was asked about Drake and the team’s success on the ground (261 yards). He said a lot of factors led to a strong day.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Not all of the reasons were about the offense, though. It took multiple phases to set up a fierce rushing attack that Arizona accomplished in stretches on Monday.

"I think a lot of things have to tie into our success on the ground," Murray said. "With our type of offense, defenses get fatigued. We (forced) two turnovers, so they're getting put back on the field back-to-back. That's obviously going to be tiring for a defense, and then the way we run our offense, that just grinded on. Second half came and our line started leaning on Kenyan. Kenyan was running great, along with me the ability for me to pull the ball. It just caused a lot of confusion, the eyes in the wrong place and it was a successful day on the ground for us."

The run blocking also looked much better Monday night.

Arizona is now fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 161. The offensive line has the third-highest run block win rate, per ESPN metrics.

Facing the 5-0 Seahawks this week presents a new challenge as they have defended the run well, allowing the seventh fewest yards on the ground per game. They are also fresh off of a bye week. But, the Cardinals' run game was at its best against Dallas, so Week 7 provides Arizona a chance to continue to build.