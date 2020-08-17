Kenyan Drake Anticipating 'Even Better Situation' in Year 2

For Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, the opportunity is there to prove the results he produced last year after being traded from Miami was no fluke. He was transition-tagged and subsequently signed the one-year tender to stay in Arizona for the upcoming season.

Adjusting to a new team and its offensive scheme is difficult enough, but Drake had to do so mid-season while getting thrust into a starting role with David Johnson and Chase Edmonds both dealing with injuries.

"The biggest challenge was really just learning the why behind a lot of the plays," Drake told reporters after practice Monday. "Last year, I was really just given the ability to go out there, gave me the plays, make the best of the situation as we went on. They kind of started to feed me a little bit more information about different things behind the play. But this year, I was able to start from, I guess, scratch and just get the meat and potatoes behind the why of a lot of different plays. And it gave me a better outlook and I can keep my vision from like being narrow to what I got focused to the whole entire offense."

Drake was acquired from the Dolphins in a trade last October for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The pick the Cardinals sent to Miami was acquired from the Dolphins for quarterback Josh Rosen last year on the second day of the draft after having selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick.

In the eight games he played for the Cardinals, Drake rushed for 643 yards (5.2 per attempt) and eight touchdowns, one of which was for 80 yards. Of his eight rushing touchdowns in those eight games last season, seven came in the final three games of the year. In Week 15, he scored a career-high four touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns. The only player in club history with more in one game was Ernie Nevers in 1929, who still holds the NFL record with six.

"Now it's about the nuances of each and every play, learning pre-snap recognition, what he's looking for," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "Last year, I think he was just taking the ball and playing on instinct, honestly. He was here and got thrown into the fire so quickly. He didn't have time to learn the offense to the extent that he'd like and so now it's really watching defenses, knowing the concept of the play, knowing versus certain looks it should hit here versus other looks it could hit here. And that's where he'll take that next step, but he's been great. His attitude, his drive to be one of the best guys in the league, his want to, is phenomenal. And we've all been thrilled with what we've got since he stepped foot in this organization."

With Johnson now in Houston via a trade with the Texans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was held out for the second straight practice Monday as a result of a tight left hamstring, Drake is expected to handle starting duties behind quarterback Kyler Murray. Now that he has the chance to spend a full training camp in Arizona, Drake is implementing his work ethic into fully immersing himself in Kingsbury's scheme.

"His expectation is to be one of the top backs in the league and he works toward that," Kingsbury said. "He practices hard, he practices physical and he's hard on himself. I mean, if he makes a mistake, he's the first one to kind of get on himself and you like that as a coach."

In Drake's own words: "My expectations haven't changed from the first time I got here. I was able to go and have immediate success with help from the people around me. And this year is no different. And it's going to be an even better situation in terms of getting the install from install one through whatever and with the supporting cast around me I feel like, personally, I can have a lot of success."

With a revamped offense via Hopkins and more consistency from Murray and Drake, there has been optimism around the facilities surrounding the potential for the Cardinals this season. After winning just five games last year, the franchise is hoping its appearance on paper translates to the gridiron.

"The next step would be to win games," Drake said. "Personally, you see what you can do from a statistical standpoint. You have guys around you like Kyler and [Hopkins], the o-line, the fellow guys in my room, other receivers, tight ends, the whole offense as a whole. We all have, I guess, individual statistical goals, but the main goal is to win. And that's what we look forward to doing this year is win a lot more games."

As for his personal intentions for this season, Drake is being more tight-lipped after being asked if he might average one touchdown per game, which is what he did in his half-season with the Cardinals in 2019.

"I'm not really much for predicting my personal stats," he said. "I have goals and aspirations. Not necessarily specific numbers, but wins is the most important thing. If we continue to go out there, play good ball, if I get in the end zone, if somebody else gets in the end zone, at the end of the day it's all about that one in the first column."