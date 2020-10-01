SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Explosive Running Back Plays Lacking in First Two Games

Howard Balzer

After running back Kenyan Drake arrived in Arizona at mid-season in 2019, big plays became a big part of his game.

His biggest was an 80-yard touchdown and he also had three runs of 20 yards or more in the eight games he played (21, 24 and 36), adding another five of 15 or more. He ended up averaging 5.2 yards per rush and gained 643 yards.

Those nine runs of his 123 attempts totaled 306 yards and accounted for 47.6 percent of his total.

Even running back Chase Edmonds joined in the fun. He averaged 5.1 per-attempt in 2019 and had runs of 15, 22 and 37 yards. Those 74 yards were 24.4 percent of his 303 total yards on 60 attempts.

It’s only been three games, but the big plays have been elusive in 2020.

Drake has averaged 4.1 per carry on 54 rushes for 219 yards. Edmonds has rushed 12 times for 43 yards, a 3.6-yard average. One of Edmonds’ runs was for 20 yards, so he only has 23 on his other 11 attempts. Drake’s long is 16 and he also has runs of 14 and 15 yards. That’s a total of 45 yards, just 20.5 percent of his total.

Wednesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about the lack of explosive plays for the running backs early in the season.

“Both guys have done a tremendous job, whether it's the run game or the pass game, and those things come,” Kingbury said. “Everybody's still a work in progress at this point through this first month, feeling things out and those plays will come. The offensive line, I think has done a solid job. We've had a consistent run game; just haven't popped the big one yet. But you can't force that. It'll come as we continue to get better.”

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Aiming to Rebound Through Leadership

After a loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3, the Arizona Cardinals hit the road to Carolina to face the Panthers in Week 4 and are relying on leadership in the locker room.

Mason Kern

Kliff Kingsbury Urges Vigilance After Titans' Positive COVID-19 Tests

Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury: Everyone has to stay vigilant after four Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 leading to their game being delayed.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Offense Doesn't Feel it has Reached its Potential

Arizona Cardinals offensive players Kyler Murray and Chase Edmonds feel the team still has some growing to do.

Alex Weiner

Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Hopkins, Kennard New on List

The Cardinals have a long list of players who did not practice on Wednesday or were limited, including WR DeAndre Hopkins and OLB Devon Kennard

Alex Weiner

Safety Budda Baker Undergoes Surgery; Not Ruled Out Sunday

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is not yet ruled out for Sunday after thumb surgery, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury

Howard Balzer

Former Cardinals WR Hakeem Butler to Join Eagles as Tight End

Hakeem Butler, former Arizona Cardinal, to try new position at tight end on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Sign TE Evan Baylis to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals added a tight end to the roster Tuesday, signing Evan Baylis to the practice squad.

Mason Kern

Five Moments in Which the Cardinals Shot Themselves in the Foot

The five low points for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Alex Weiner

Live Blog: Updates and Highlights from Cardinals vs. Lions

Arizona Cardinals updates and analysis from Sunday's NFL game against the visiting Detroit Lions.

Alex Weiner

JDawwg

A Day of Wards: Safety T.J. has Tryout; RB Jonathan Reverts to Practice Squad

The safety-depleted Arizona Cardinals had nine-year veteran T.J. Ward, who hasn't been with a team since 2017, in for a tryout.

Howard Balzer