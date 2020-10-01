Explosive Running Back Plays Lacking in First Two Games

After running back Kenyan Drake arrived in Arizona at mid-season in 2019, big plays became a big part of his game.

His biggest was an 80-yard touchdown and he also had three runs of 20 yards or more in the eight games he played (21, 24 and 36), adding another five of 15 or more. He ended up averaging 5.2 yards per rush and gained 643 yards.

Those nine runs of his 123 attempts totaled 306 yards and accounted for 47.6 percent of his total.

Even running back Chase Edmonds joined in the fun. He averaged 5.1 per-attempt in 2019 and had runs of 15, 22 and 37 yards. Those 74 yards were 24.4 percent of his 303 total yards on 60 attempts.

It’s only been three games, but the big plays have been elusive in 2020.

Drake has averaged 4.1 per carry on 54 rushes for 219 yards. Edmonds has rushed 12 times for 43 yards, a 3.6-yard average. One of Edmonds’ runs was for 20 yards, so he only has 23 on his other 11 attempts. Drake’s long is 16 and he also has runs of 14 and 15 yards. That’s a total of 45 yards, just 20.5 percent of his total.

Wednesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about the lack of explosive plays for the running backs early in the season.

“Both guys have done a tremendous job, whether it's the run game or the pass game, and those things come,” Kingbury said. “Everybody's still a work in progress at this point through this first month, feeling things out and those plays will come. The offensive line, I think has done a solid job. We've had a consistent run game; just haven't popped the big one yet. But you can't force that. It'll come as we continue to get better.”