Kenyan Drake Glad DeAndre Hopkins on His Side

Howard Balzer

In early March, Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake had no idea what the immediate future would bring in his tenure with the team.

He had been acquired in a trade from Miami last October and had a productive eight games to close the season. However, being an unrestricted free agent on March 18 was looming.

Suddenly the dominoes started falling. Two days before the start of free agency, the Cardinals placed a transition tag on him at virtually the same time the trade agreement between the Cardinals and Houston Texans was revealed, with running back David Johnson headed to Houston for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Drake described the time as a “whirlwind” when asked this week where he was when he heard about Hopkins coming to Arizona.

He said, “I was at my girlfriend's house and I actually had my own news because I didn't know that the transition tag was going to be applied to me until right before that. So it was like kind of a whirlwind. I got the transition tag, I don't know how my free agency was going to kind of build out from there and then I see that David got traded for D-Hop, and it was just a whirlwind of emotions. It was just kind like excitement and uncertainty.”

He signed the one-year tender on March 27 and the excitement has only been building knowing he will be the No. 1 running back going forward while also having Hopkins as a teammate.

“I'm glad to be on the same side as him because I played against him on a Thursday night in Miami (in 2018),” Drake recalled. “He had the greatest no catch, I think, in the history of the NFL. I've been pretty partial and have some bias (about) who's the greatest receiver in the league because I'm a Julio (Jones) fan. I went to Alabama, obviously. So you know, I feel like it's 1A, 1B, but I have to give it up since D-Hop is on my team now.”

