When running back Kenyan Drake was traded to the Arizona Cardinals at midseason last year from the Miami Dolphins, he experienced a prophetic surge that enticed him into staying with the franchise for at least one more season.

A large reason for his decision to re-sign with the team on a 1-year transition tag, despite the franchise only winning five games last year, was his vision for quarterback Kyler Murray. Entering his second season, the gunslinger has captured the attention of the locker room based on the finish to the 2019 season and his preparation in an altered offseason.

After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, organizational hopes and expectations are high regarding what Murray will do in his second season and beyond.

"Just getting to see him for the later part of the season, watching film from earlier games, you can just see the maturation and his ability to continue to conform and transform into the quarterback that this team needs him to be," Drake told The Jim Rome Show. "And week in, week out, from the point when I was actually on the team, it was surreal to kind of see how mature he already was (with) as much as he was learning on the fly game in and game out. So, with that being said, I'm definitely looking forward to him taking that monster leap in Year 2 to show the rest of the league that he's here to stay."

According to Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Murray locked himself into training this offseason even despite the lack of in-person workouts. He is mentally and physically sharp and is going to begin throwing with teammates as soon as next week, possibly meeting up with wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald for his annual training in Minneapolis, Kingsbury said.

As for his leadership role, that is an area he is still developing. One that will be put on full display with a revamped offense, highlighted by the addition of elite wide receiver — and a top-10 player in the league according to PFF — DeAndre Hopkins.

"You're not going to get a lot out of him from a verbal standpoint," Drake recently said on Fox Football Now. "He's normal, like anybody else, but when he's on the field he's really all business. The offense doesn't necessarily allow him to have to communicate verbally. It's all hand signals. It's all trying to put everybody in position because we're going fast. So, on the sideline, he goes and talks with Kliff. He does what he has to do and we go on the field and it's all hand signals. I'm standing right beside him, so I'm like, 'Tell me what I got to do.' I don't need hand signals when I'm standing beside him, but he goes and he's just a dynamic player. And he's a great person off the field, real down to earth.

"I look forward to seeing his maturation process in Year 2 go to astronomical levels. Every game that I was there from Week (9-17), it seemed like he just kept getting better and better. We weren't necessarily having the success that we wanted to have, but we were in every game. And through the mistakes that he might have made, or the team as a whole might have made, we all learned and we're ready to make that leap into Year 2 with him."

As for the development of the franchise entering the second season with Kingsbury at the helm, there is an overwhelming sense of cautious optimism emanating from within. From Drake's perspective, he experienced a resurgence after the trade and simply wants to continue that trend moving forward.

"It was definitely stepping stones in the right direction for myself personally," he told Jim Rome. "But for the team, itself, we definitely used those wins to kind of catapult us into this season. Obviously, we're picking up (Hopkins), a couple of guys on the defensive side, drafting (linebacker) Isaiah Simmons in the first round. We definitely feel like, now, and along with the rest of the NFL, that we put them on notice that we're really trying to take that next step. Obviously, with Kyler coming into his second year, we're excited to kind of get back into the swing of things. Everybody coming together so we can put this thing together and get this show on the road."