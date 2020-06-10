AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

'Monster Leap': Kenyan Drake Excited by Kyler Murray Entering Year 2

Mason Kern

When running back Kenyan Drake was traded to the Arizona Cardinals at midseason last year from the Miami Dolphins, he experienced a prophetic surge that enticed him into staying with the franchise for at least one more season. 

A large reason for his decision to re-sign with the team on a 1-year transition tag, despite the franchise only winning five games last year, was his vision for quarterback Kyler Murray. Entering his second season, the gunslinger has captured the attention of the locker room based on the finish to the 2019 season and his preparation in an altered offseason.

After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, organizational hopes and expectations are high regarding what Murray will do in his second season and beyond.

"Just getting to see him for the later part of the season, watching film from earlier games, you can just see the maturation and his ability to continue to conform and transform into the quarterback that this team needs him to be," Drake told The Jim Rome Show. "And week in, week out, from the point when I was actually on the team, it was surreal to kind of see how mature he already was (with) as much as he was learning on the fly game in and game out. So, with that being said, I'm definitely looking forward to him taking that monster leap in Year 2 to show the rest of the league that he's here to stay."

According to Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Murray locked himself into training this offseason even despite the lack of in-person workouts. He is mentally and physically sharp and is going to begin throwing with teammates as soon as next week, possibly meeting up with wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald for his annual training in Minneapolis, Kingsbury said.

As for his leadership role, that is an area he is still developing. One that will be put on full display with a revamped offense, highlighted by the addition of elite wide receiver — and a top-10 player in the league according to PFF — DeAndre Hopkins.

"You're not going to get a lot out of him from a verbal standpoint," Drake recently said on Fox Football Now. "He's normal, like anybody else, but when he's on the field he's really all business. The offense doesn't necessarily allow him to have to communicate verbally. It's all hand signals. It's all trying to put everybody in position because we're going fast. So, on the sideline, he goes and talks with Kliff. He does what he has to do and we go on the field and it's all hand signals. I'm standing right beside him, so I'm like, 'Tell me what I got to do.' I don't need hand signals when I'm standing beside him, but he goes and he's just a dynamic player. And he's a great person off the field, real down to earth.

"I look forward to seeing his maturation process in Year 2 go to astronomical levels. Every game that I was there from Week (9-17), it seemed like he just kept getting better and better. We weren't necessarily having the success that we wanted to have, but we were in every game. And through the mistakes that he might have made, or the team as a whole might have made, we all learned and we're ready to make that leap into Year 2 with him."

As for the development of the franchise entering the second season with Kingsbury at the helm, there is an overwhelming sense of cautious optimism emanating from within. From Drake's perspective, he experienced a resurgence after the trade and simply wants to continue that trend moving forward.

"It was definitely stepping stones in the right direction for myself personally," he told Jim Rome. "But for the team, itself, we definitely used those wins to kind of catapult us into this season. Obviously, we're picking up (Hopkins), a couple of guys on the defensive side, drafting (linebacker) Isaiah Simmons in the first round. We definitely feel like, now, and along with the rest of the NFL, that we put them on notice that we're really trying to take that next step. Obviously, with Kyler coming into his second year, we're excited to kind of get back into the swing of things. Everybody coming together so we can put this thing together and get this show on the road."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeAndre Hopkins Calls for Removal of Calhoun Name from Alma Mater Clemson

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins revealed why he doesn't refer to Clemson during prime-time intros of NFL games; wants the Calhoun name removed from campus.

Mason Kern

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake Desires Playoff Feeling in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake ran the ball more in a half season in 2019 than he did in full seasons in Miami.

Howard Balzer

Players Still Talking About Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury's House

Larry Fitzgerald, Kenyan Drake still talk about Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s house featured during NFL Draft.

Howard Balzer

Kenyan Drake a Top-15 NFL RB for Elusiveness

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake flourished after getting traded by the Miami Dolphins mid-season and was ranked No. 12 by Pro Football Focus in elusiveness.

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Ranked as Top-10 Player in NFL by PFF

Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins was listed by Pro Football Focus as a top-10 player in the entire NFL, the third receiver listed within that group.

Mason Kern

Amid Pain and Protest, It's Time for Action

‘Children are our future,’ so ‘teach them well’ and not with hate.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Leaning on Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph

With emotions roiling, Arziona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury leaned on DC Vance Joseph for guidance.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Shows Support for Team's Players

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury learning from and ‘inspired’ by listening to his players.

Howard Balzer

Kliff Kingsbury: 'I Like Having a Happy Pat P'

After a tumultuous two years with the Arizona Cardinals, cornerback Patrick Peterson is in a much happier place with the franchise.

Mason Kern

Kyler Murray Accentuating Development in Virtual Setting

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray continued to develop in a virtual setting due to the coronavirus pandemic and head coach Kliff Kingsbury has high confidence.

Mason Kern