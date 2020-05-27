FoxBet.com has released over/unders for the season and several Cardinals are prominently mentioned.

At first glance, it would appear oddsmakers have undersold the potential of Drake, considering he rushed for 643 yards (5.2 per attempt) for the Cardinals in just eight games last season after being acquired in a trade from the Miami Dolphins. He also added eight rushing touchdowns.

The rushing yards projects to 1,246 for a full season, yet Drake’s is set at 1,039.5. which is 10th among running backs. That’s only 10 yards behind Green Bay’s Aaron Jones and 110 behind Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon, who is seventh.

Of course, potentially affecting his output would be the addition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the offensive arsenal and the possibility there won’t be as many touches in the running game for Drake.

The flip side is that there could be more running room for Drake with defenses spread out to stop the passing game. Also a positive is that he now knows the offense, unlike last season when he had to adjust quickly to head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme.

For his part, Drake looks forward to everyone coming together, and when asked if he believes his “ceiling” is now a lot higher than it’s been, he said, “I feel like my ceiling is as high as I’ll take it. I can't do anything but put the work in right now and then play up to my capabilities. I obviously have personal goals for myself and goals with the team to win as many games as possible.

“But things that I might do on a personal standpoint is part of the things that I can control when I go out there and play my game. So I'm not really necessarily looking for anything specific. I just want to sustain wins as much as possible.”

Those taking the over, which is a solid bet, will be happy with at least 1,040 yards.

Here are the top 15 over/unders for running backs:

RUSHING YARDS

Ezekiel Elliott 1,299.5

Nick Chubb 1,299.5

Derrick Henry 1,290.5

Christian McCaffrey 1,220.5

Josh Jacobs 1,220.5

Saquon Barkley 1,215.5

Joe Mixon 1,149.5

Dalvin Cook 1,075.5

Aaron Jones 1,049.5

Kenyan Drake 1,039.5

Chris Carson 1,025.5

Miles Sanders 925.5

Lamar Jackson 924.5

Sony Michel 924.5

Todd Gurley 924.5