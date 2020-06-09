It’s a whole new world for running back Kenyan Drake as he enters his first full season with the Cardinals.

Selected in the third round of the 2016 draft (73rd overall) by the Miami Dolphins, Drake’s most rushing attempts in a season were 133 in 2017 when he gained 644 yards. He followed that with 120 in 2018 for 535, and then had just 47 for 174 yards last season before being traded to the Cardinals in late October.

His average per attempt was 5.4 in his rookie year (33-for-17), 4.8 in 2017 and 4.5 in 2018. It was just 3.7 last year in Miami.

Things changed immediately in Arizona as far as workload is concerned. In just eight games, Drake had 123 rushes for 643 yards (5.2 average) and eight touchdowns.

Now, after the trade of David Johnson to Houston and signing a one-year contract on the transition tag, Drake is set to be the go-to running back in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

However, he’s not taking that status for granted. Recently on Fox Football Now on FS1, he said, “I'm really just trying to take every day as a learning process. I go and work out in the morning, do full work, and hit the field. I try to eat how I'm supposed to eat especially during the season. So I really just try to stay on a routine and get my body, my mind right so when it's time to kind of go and be the person and the player they want me to be, I can hit the ground running.”

When asked if he wants to be with the Cardinals long-term or if this is a “prove-it” year, Drake said, “I feel like it’s both. Because I want to be there; that's why I signed the tag. But I have to go out there and handle my business. Obviously, we didn't reach the exact terms that I would have liked or they would have liked in terms of coming together for a long-term deal. But I love this game, I love the team, I love the city. I'm excited to be back for another year and everything kind of happened the way it was supposed to.”

Drake also addressed the reality of good players like quarterback Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (Cleveland), running back Damien Williams (Kansas City) and others moving to other teams from Miami.

He said, “I just feel like everything happens exactly how it's supposed to for no specific reason. Our calling wasn't necessarily to have the success of a team. My rookie year we went to the playoffs with a 10-6 record. I'm coming from Alabama, I'm thinking, I've won there. Get to the league first year, cool; I can do this playoff thing every year. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to kind of get to that point since then.

“I'm pretty sure all the guys that you mentioned are, on their respective teams, they're trying to fight to get to the Super Bowl. Damien got his ring. So now I guess I'll try to get on the ring train now myself.”