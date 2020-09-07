SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake is Good to Go

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals fans and fantasy football team owners alike could breath a sigh of relief when running back Kenyan Drake returned to practice last Thursday. 

He missed several days of training camp with an undisclosed lower leg injury, which resulted in him wearing a walking boot for a couple of days. He tweeted that it was something he did in Miami too and that there was nothing to worry about. 

On Monday, Drake was back at practice fully participating and he addressed the boot scare with the media afterward.

"To be honest, I was out of the boot in like two days," Drake said. "The boot wasn't really a concern. I guess it was just something that wasn't really public so people didn't know if I had it on or not, but I was in and out of the boot pretty fast. We got working out and running around for a while." 

He said he would have been back a couple of days earlier if he had not been feeling under the weather. Not to worry; no Cardinals have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list thus far.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury made it clear throughout training camp that he did not expect Drake or anyone else who missed practices to be out for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. Tight end Maxx Williams and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were among those who also missed multiple practices.

Kingsbury said that Drake was simply working through some soreness and that he would not put him on the field before he was fully ready.

"Both guys are still just working through that, like we said all along," Kingsbury said of Drake and Williams during camp. "Two guys we want to get to that first game, so we are being overly cautious making sure they feel great, 100 percent, and they are not getting back on that field until they are 100 percent."

Drake appears to be past the injury and focused on the task at hand, defeating the defending NFC champion 49ers on Sunday.

"We just want to go out there and prove we can play on the same field as those guys with them obviously being pretty close to winning a Super Bowl championship," Drake said. "Just looking forward to go out there and give it our best shot."

Drake had success against San Francisco last season with 177 yards on 31 carries through two games. Arizona lost both meetings, but was competitive each time. 

