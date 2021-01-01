Kenyan Drake Gunning for First 1,000-Yard Rushing Season

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake wants two things from Sunday’s season finale: To beat the Los Angeles Rams and make the playoffs for the first time since 2015; achieve a season goal of 1,000 rushing yards.

Drake is in striking distance entering Week 17, currently sitting at 919. He has gained at least 81 rushing yards in three games this season.

Drake has yet to accomplish the 1,000-yard feat in his career and he told local media Friday that the goal is important to him and to his blockers

"We're kind of creeping up on the 1,000-yard mark," Drake said. "A few offensive linemen have mentioned that to me. Obviously, the most important (thing) that we want is a win, but I definitely would be lying if I said it wasn't important to me. It is important to the guys in front of me that worked their [butt] off to get us to that milestone. Not a lot of players' teams can say they have a 1,000-yard back and I feel like the guys in front of me probably honestly want it more than I do."

Five running backs have eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this season entering Week 17: Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry (1,777); Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook (1,557); Jacksonville Jaguars James Robinson (1,070); Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones (1,062); Chicago Bears David Montgomery (1,001).

In order to reach 1,000, Drake will need a breakout performance when compared to recent weeks, since e has not reached 81 yards since a Week 10 win against the Buffalo Bills. He has not reached 50 yards in three of the last four games.

During his last two performances, Drake averaged just 2.6 and 2.5 yards per carry.

"I put a lot of that on my shoulders," Drake said. "Obviously, playing this position and being a running back in this game, the greatest team sport in the world, you really can't do it on your own. But I am my own worst critic week in and week out when I watch film. On the yard that I potentially could have left out there, a few fumbles that are left on the ground this year, I'm just looking to finish this year out strong. I know the linemen are as well."

As a team, the Cardinals running game has faltered during the latter stretch of the season. Through their first nine games, the Cardinals ran for under 125 yards just once. They have done so four times in the last six weeks.

Arizona is 1-4 when they don’t get to 125. Drake said that a lot of factors lead to this.

"When the running game in general is going, that means we're playing ahead, means we're trying to milk the clock," Drake said. "That means we're playing complimentary football, wearing down the defensive line when we're going fast. Making plays that put us in the best position to be successful at the end of the game.

"The same thing goes with having that number hitting that benchmark, it comes with me just making sure that I'm taking the plays that are there. A defense may scheme us up and put us in situations where it may be a minimal game. But, as the game goes on, as long as we stick to the game plan, the plays will hit eventually."

Drake ran for 49 yards on 10 carries in his last matchup with the Rams, their Week 17 opponent. The Cardinals went down in the first half and spent the rest of the game playing catch-up, so Drake did not get a tons of opportunities.

This week, his key when he gets his touches is patience. He said that sometimes he tries to make something happen too quickly as opposed to staying back and waiting for a hole to open up.

Los Angeles allows the third-fewest yards per carry in the league, so that ability to read will be tested, as the postseason and his goal to 1,000 in the regular season depend on it.