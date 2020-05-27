AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Drake's Message to the NFL: Cardinals Will Be 'a Nuisance ... for Years to Come'

Howard Balzer

Like many around the world of the NFL, there were raised eyebrows when the Cardinals acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans in March.

Count running back Kenyan Drake in that group. At the time the trade was going down, Drake was contemplating his situation after having the transition tag placed on him following the late-October trade that brought him to Arizona from the Miami Dolphins.

Knowing they had Drake for at least the 2020 season, the Cardinals sent running back David Johnson and his pricey contract to the Texans in the Hopkins deal.

In a videoconference with local reporters Tuesday, the first time he had been available since those mid-March moves, Drake said, “I was really excited about the trade. I didn’t really see it coming. I look forward to seeing what I saw a couple times from across the sideline when I saw him up close.”

What truly energizes Drake is what the addition means for the offense.

“When you trade for one of the top receivers in the league, if not the top receiver in the league, it’s going to bolster any offense,” he said. “With the style of play we have, it’s only going to help this team and be a nuisance for everybody in the NFC West for years to come. And it’s not only because of his ability, but Kyler’s (Murray) ability to play the way he plays at quarterback and will continue to get better year in and year out, game in and game out.”

It’s not only the addition of Hopkins that has Drake excited.

He said, “Having a quarterback like Kyler, and then you add a weapon like DHop, other weapons to shore up the O-Line, guys on defense that we picked up in free agency, Isaiah Simmons that we picked up in the draft ... the list goes on and on. I'm really excited just from the fact that it's another year to strap it up and go out and prove your work. And really just play the game, which I've loved since I was 6-years-old.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue to play this game I love and play this game with obviously high-caliber athletes all around me; to go out there and make this game even more fun. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to it.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eno Benjamin Impressing RB Room

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin is already impressing his position room in virtual meetings

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

DeAndre Hopkins Trends High in Over/Unders for Receiving Numbers in 2020

Where do Cardinals wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald stand in projections for statistical achievements in 2020?

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Kyler Murray: Take the Over on Passing Yards and Touchdown Passes in 2020

Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Kyler Murray has an arsenal of weapons at his disposal for the 2020 season.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Devon Kennard 'Looking Forward to' Detroit Reunion Game

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard was unexpectedly released by the Detroit Lions in free agency and is looking forward to playing against his old team.

Mason Kern

Reported Interest in Everson Griffen Appears Odd, But Possibly More to the Story

The Arizona Cardinals have been reportedly linked to Minnesota Vikings' free agent defensive lineman Everson Griffen.

Howard Balzer

De'Vondre Campbell Confident in Ability and Fellow LB Isaiah Simmons

Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell expressed his confidence in what he brings to the franchise and new draftee LB Isaiah Simmons.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals Conduct First Virtual Defensive Walkthrough

The Arizona Cardinals defense went through its first virtual walkthrough on Thursday and linebacker Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell evaluate the results.

Mason Kern

In Brief Time Together, De'Vondre Campbell Says New-Look Defense is Bonding

The Arizona Cardinals newest defensemen are forced to try and forge a relationship with their new teammates in a virtual setting.

Howard Balzer

'Introverted' De'Vondre Campbell Adapting to Virtual Offseason

New Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell balances a reserved personality with being a vocal leader in the NFL

Mason Kern

Like CB Buddy Patrick Peterson, Robert Alford Talks ... Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford joined fellow position-mate Patrick Peterson in setting Super Bowl aspirations for the franchise.

Howard Balzer