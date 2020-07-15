AllCardinals
Kenyan Drake 'Not too Concerned' with Contract Extension

Mason Kern

The deadline for NFL franchises to sign their franchise-tagged stars to long-term contracts passed Wednesday. For those tagged players who still do not have an extension in place, they will play out the season on whatever tag they signed onto.

Players who signed transition tags fall in a different category. This directly applies to Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, who was tendered this offseason and signed his one-year $8,483,000 million deal for the 2020 season.

The signing period for transition tagged players does not end until July 22. After that date and up through the Tuesday following the 10th week of the season, the Cardinals will have exclusive negotiating rights on Drake's contract. 

"I’m not too concerned about signing an extension currently," Drake tweeted Wednesday. "That’ll come in due time. Right now, I’m focused on every day getting in the best shape of my life to help this team play winning football. Everything else will run its course. Stay safe, wash your hands, wear a mask."

In eight games with the Cardinals after being traded from the Miami Dolphins mid-season, Drake ripped off 643 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 123 attempts (5.2 per-carry). He also hauled in 171 receiving yards on 28 catches upon being targeted 35 times by then-rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. He has not fumbled once as a Cardinal after doing so seven times in his four-year career with the Dolphins.

The main departure from the unit came via trade, when Arizona sent running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

With Drake signing his tender, the Cardinals were able to keep a majority of continuity in their running back room from last season's roster with the former Dolphin re-joining Chase Edmonds and D.J. Foster. The franchise also selected Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin with their seventh-round pick in April's draft, giving them two former Sun Devils in the room as he joins Foster. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Drake and the Cardinals are "not close" to agreeing to a long-term deal, although the breakout running back has expressed excitement in his team's re-tooled offense.

