While Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury deemed the ankle injury starting running back Kenyan Drake suffered against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 as "day-to-day" and that it "looked more severe probably than what it's going to end up being, hopefully," the franchise will still be without his services in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins.

Drake was one of two players the Cardinals ruled out for Sunday, along with cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh). Those two join outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. as those who will not play in the game, as both were placed on reserve/COVID-19 Nov. 2. Additionally, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and inside linebacker and special-teams ace Ezekiel Turner (toe) are questionable after Turner was a limited participant in practices all week and Phillips did not participate Wednesday before being limited Thursday and Friday.

"He's really made good progress, but I'm not sure if it'll be enough to get him back this week," Kingsbury said of Drake Nov. 2. "But we feel like from where we started to where we are now, we've been very fortunate."

Running back Chase Edmonds is set to take over starting duties in Drake's absence. Edmonds has played in all seven games, accumulating three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) and 176 rushing yards on 29 attempts. He had hovered in the mid-30 percent range of offensive snaps played throughout the season, but had outliers in Weeks 5 and 7 against the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys when he played in 45 and 61 percent, respectively.

Comparatively, Drake has started all seven games for the Cardinals and has posted 512 yards on 119 attempts with four rushing touchdowns. He had typically played around mid-60 percent of all offensive snaps across those contests, save for a 71-percent showing in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers and 40 percent against Seattle, when he got injured.

"I'm very confident, we're very confident as an offensive unit," Edmonds said Friday. "We're gelling right now and we want to just continue to keep that momentum going until KD gets back."

As for who will back up the backup, Kingsbury originally said Oct. 26 that "it'll be a group effort." Entering training camp, Arizona returned running back D.J. Foster and added Eno Benjamin via their seventh-round pick in the draft and Jonathan Ward as an undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan. When cuts were made to trim the roster to 53, Benjamin made the active roster, while Foster and Ward were later signed to the practice squad.

Since then, Ward was promoted and reverted the maximum two times before having to clear waivers to land back on the practice squad after game participation, so the Cardinals signed him to the active roster Oct. 6. Foster had a stint on practice squad/injured starting Sept. 21 with a quad issue, but was subsequently reinstated and has remained on the 16-man unit. Meanwhile, Benjamin has been on the 53-man roster all season, but has remained inactive for all seven games.

"They all bring something unique and we like all three guys, obviously, that's why they're here," Kingsbury said Oct. 26. "I wouldn't say there's one that we're leaning toward over the other two. We'll have a competition with those guys and see who practices the best and then take it from there."

Another piece was also added to the Cardinals' running back room Oct. 28 when the franchise signed Khalfani Muhammad to the practice squad.

As they bye week has passed and practices have continued, the competition has seen some separation. With Sunday's game looming, Kingsbury highlighted Foster and Ward as two guys the organization feels comfortable utilizing to spell Edmonds, with Foster seemingly having the edge.

"D.J. Foster is a guy, second year in the system," Kingsbury said Friday. "He was hurt most of the year last year, unfortunately. Knows it inside and out, can catch it, can run it, can do anything we need him to do, as well as contribute on special teams. We have a lot of confidence in him and his role.

"Ward is a guy who has continued to get better throughout training camp, throughout the season. Has worked really hard, contributed on special teams and has got a bunch of reps this week as well. We feel like we're in good hands if those guys need to go in the game."

As a whole, Edmonds expressed confidence in each of the young depth options the Cardinals have in the running back room. Having known Foster for longer than the two rookies, considering their roommate status at training camp in Edmonds' rookie season in 2018, the bond the two have developed has instilled major confidence.

"You know what you're getting with D.J.," Edmonds said Friday. "DJ is going to go in and that's like a big bro to me ... I really got to pick D.J.'s mind because he was at New England, he was just telling me about the rigors of their camp and everything like that. D.J., he's going to know the playbook, he's going to execute and you know what you're going to get with him. He's a fine pro."

As for the younger guys, Edmonds said he is utilizing what he has learned over the course of his two full NFL seasons to alleviate potential concerns about lack of reps. He said he can relate to the situation both are in, playing behind guys with set roles, and motivates the rookies to focus on their job and not beyond.

"With Jonathan and Eno, one thing that those guys try to develop, I try to tell them, is just work ethic," Edmonds said. "Right now, you're not maybe where you want to be in terms of just the snaps, the reps, whatever the case is; but really just talked to them on how to be a pro. I was there my rookie year where I was technically the backup running back, but with David (Johnson) I just really wasn't getting that many snaps.

"Really just telling them about my experiences of just pride yourself in special teams and it'll carry over to offense and everything will just work itself out. Seeing those guys really just trying to work on the routes or something that they think that is a little bit of the weakness of their game, they're getting a whole lot better week in and week out."