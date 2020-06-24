It is well-known that Kenyan Drake evolved into a seemingly different player upon being traded to the Arizona Cardinals from the Miami Dolphins midway through last season. In just eight games, he solidified himself as the franchise's potential ballcarrier of the future.

For now, he has an additional year to prove it after signing his one-year transition tag worth $8.483 million. In six games with the Dolphins in 2019, Drake rushed for just 174 yards. Yet, in eight games with the Cardinals, the 26 year-old picked up 643 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns. Seven of those came in the team's last three games of the season.

Drake thrived in situations where defenses stacked the box. In recent rankings conducted by Pro Football Focus, 39 NFL running backs had 50-plus carries against a loaded box, where defenders are meant to overload offensive linemen and stunt the run. Drake came in as the No. 8 highest-graded rusher in the league in that category.

"If you limit this sample to the 54 attempts when Drake saw a stacked box after joining the Cardinals, his rushing grade is even more impressive — jumping to 80.1 from Week 9 through Week 17," PFF's Ben Linsey wrote of Drake. "He averaged 6.5 yards(-)per(-)carry on those 54 attempts, and 21 of them went for first downs or touchdowns. That 39 [percent] rate would have tied (Baltimore Ravens quarterback) Lamar Jackson for first in the NFL over the course of an entire season. By most metrics, Drake was one of the most successful runners in the league over the back half of last season, creating a difficult task for opposing defenses when paired with the threat of Kyler Murray himself taking off."

Drake received a rushing grade of 75.4 by PFF when the box was stacked, signifying "above average" marks on the website's grading scale. He also had the second-highest percentage of rushes against stacked boxes going for a first down or touchdown across the regular season and postseason across the entire league at 32 percent.

A versatile threat, Drake also was tied for the second-highest total of 15-plus yard receptions by running backs on screen passes in 2019 with Washington Redskins rusher Chris Thompson (6). Minnesota Vikings tailback Dalvin Cook topped the league with 11 such catches.

In the accompanying video, AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer joins Sports Illustrated gambling expert Frankie Taddeo and host Bill Enright to analyze Drake's rushing prop bets and odds to supersede 975.5 yards on the ground.