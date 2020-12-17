Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio has Tryout with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals reported tryouts with three players including kicker Giorgio Tavecchio and wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, who was with the Cardinals in their 2017 camp.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez has not practiced this week because of a back injury that popped up late last week, making it fortuitous that Mike Nugent was on the practice squad.

If Gonzalez is slow to recover, the Cardinals could be in the market for another kicker on the practice squad with Nugent a possible permanent elevation following a 4-for-4 performance in his debut.

The other two tryouts were with wide receivers Krishawn Hogan and Isaac Whitney. Hogan notably began his NFL journey with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Tavecchio (5-10, 180 from Cal) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 and was with the Falcons in their 2019 training camp. He kicked in one game for the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats earlier this year prior to the leaguer suspending operations in March.

With the Raiders in 2017, Tavecchio kicked in all 16 games and made 16 of his 21 field-goal attempts and 33 of 34 extra points. With Atlanta in 2018, he kicked in three games and was a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals and 8-for-8 on extra points.

This year, his only connection with an NFL team was two weeks from Nov. 10-24 on the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

Hogan (6-3, 217 from Marian University Indianapolis) was waived by the Cardinals at the end of training camp in 2017 and since then has played 10 NFL games, two with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and eight with the New Orleans Saints in 2019. With the Saints, he had his only NFL reception for four yards.

This year, he was waived by the Saints on Aug. 2, signed by the Titans on Aug. 19 and then waived Sept. 5. He was on the Colts’ practice squad from Sept. 30-Oct. 6.

Whitney (6-2, 204 from USC) signed as an undrafted free agent with Oakland in 2017. He spent the 2019 season on the Houston Texans’ reserve/injured list and was waived by the Texans this year on Sept. 5. He was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad from Sept. 30-Oct. 22.