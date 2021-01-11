Cardinals Kicker Potentially an Overlooked Offseason Need

The Arizona Cardinals lost several games this year that might have a different result had critical field goals found their way between the uprights.

Much debate during the Arizona Cardinals 2020 season was spent over the status of the team's No. 1 kicker. Zane Gonzalez had an inconsistent year in 12 games before suffering a back injury that landed him on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season.

Mike Nugent was signed to the practice squad in September as an in-case-of-emergency option that proved to be a fruitful decision by the organization, as he missed just one of his eight attempts in the four games he played. Granted, the one miss came in the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, when he had an opportunity from less than 40 yards blocked, but overall his 7-of-8 conversion rate, including 7-for-7 on extra points, helped the Cardinals offensive effort.

Kicking became especially important down the stretch of the season after the Cardinals offense could not adjust to well-schemed defenses. What was at one point the NFL's No. 1 offense in the beginning of the year, faltered in the second half of the season, leading to an 8-8 record and missing the playoffs.

Compared to Nugent's success, Gonzalez made just 16 of 22 attempts — he did make 38 of 39 extra points — and had misses that could have directly impacted the outcome of some games. At least one miss came in losses to the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, New England Patriots in Week 12 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13.

Still, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury continuously reaffirmed Gonzalez's status throughout the season. He capped the year off doing the same.

"As far as the kicker, we've said along we like Zane, have a lot of faith in Zane," Kingsbury said Jan. 4. "We're still evaluating all things moving forward."

Gonzalez finished the year on reserve/injured, which prompted the Cardinals to sign Nugent to the active roster after he used all of his two free elevations and reversions without going through waivers in accordance with new league rules.

On Jan. 5, the Cardinals announced the signing of 15 players to reserve/future contracts. One of those included a kicker, Brett Maher, who was signed to the team's practice squad Christmas day. He spent the 2018-19 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and has made 49 of 66 for his career.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins in March.

Whatever the Cardinals decide to do in the offseason, kicker is a position that should not be overlooked considering its direct importance in the outcome of games, especially in critical situations.