Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has only coached 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald for one season in the Valley, but that has been enough for him to marvel.

On Monday, Fitzgerald was placed on the NFL Top 100 list for the 10th straight year. That is how long the NFL player-voted list has existed.

On a Zoom press conference on Tuesday, Kingsbury went into why he isn't surprised that Fitzgerald has been able to sustain his success.

"Just being around him for one year, I was always a fan from afar, but just one year, his intensity at practice is unlike anything I’ve ever seen," Kingsbury said. "When he is on the practice field, he is giving you everything he has got every single day, regardless of who he is going against or what number rep it is. He only knows one speed.

"Then you look at how he handles himself off the field, taking care of his body, doing everything necessary to extend his career. He is one of the best to ever do it and it is an honor to be around him every single day."

Fitzgerald is entering his 17th season in the NFL. He has never played fewer than 13 games in a year, nor has he ever gained fewer than 734 receiving yards.

He is second in receptions and receiving yards in NFL history, only trailing Jerry Rice in both categories.

With Kingsbury calling the shots last year, Fitzgerald led the Cardinals with 75 catches and tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches.