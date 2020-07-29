AllCardinals
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Kingsbury: It's an Honor to be Around Larry Fitzgerald Every Day

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has only coached 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald for one season in the Valley, but that has been enough for him to marvel. 

On Monday, Fitzgerald was placed on the NFL Top 100 list for the 10th straight year. That is how long the NFL player-voted list has existed. 

On a Zoom press conference on Tuesday, Kingsbury went into why he isn't surprised that Fitzgerald has been able to sustain his success. 

"Just being around him for one year, I was always a fan from afar, but just one year, his intensity at practice is unlike anything I’ve ever seen," Kingsbury said. "When he is on the practice field, he is giving you everything he has got every single day, regardless of who he is going against or what number rep it is. He only knows one speed. 

"Then you look at how he handles himself off the field, taking care of his body, doing everything necessary to extend his career. He is one of the best to ever do it and it is an honor to be around him every single day."

Fitzgerald is entering his 17th season in the NFL. He has never played fewer than 13 games in a year, nor has he ever gained fewer than 734 receiving yards. 

He is second in receptions and receiving yards in NFL history, only trailing Jerry Rice in both categories. 

With Kingsbury calling the shots last year, Fitzgerald led the Cardinals with 75 catches and tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Knows of No Opt-Outs

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has not had discussions with players wanting to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals, NFL Players Banned from Several Activities

Arizona Cardinals and All NFL Players Given Specific List of Activities They Must Avoid Away from the Team Facility

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Might Separate Players

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Talked About the Possibility of Separating Players in the Same Position Groups

Howard Balzer

Will Kyler Murray be a Top-Five Fantasy Quarterback in 2020?

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray could be a slam dunk for fantasy football due to the addition of DeAndre Hopkins.

Alex Weiner

Big Trades Commonplace in NFC West

After the trade of Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, every NFC West team, including the Arizona Cardinals, has made a major deal since October.

Howard Balzer

by

alexweiner

Josh Jones Signs First NFL Contract

Arizona Cardinals rookie offensive lineman Josh Jones signed his first NFL contract Saturday.

Mason Kern

NFLPA Still Reviewing Arizona Cardinals Plan for Player Use of Facility

Arizona Cardinals One of 12 Teams Needing Approval from NFLPA for Players to Enter Facility

Howard Balzer

Larry Fitzgerald Makes NFL Top 100 List for 10th Straight Year

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is back on the NFL Top 100 list, placed 69th by his fellow players.

Alex Weiner

Jordan Hogan is Cardinals 2020 Selection for Bidwill Coaching Fellowship

The Arizona Cardinals named Jordan Hogan recipient of this year’s Bill Bidwill coaching fellowship.

Howard Balzer

Where Will NFL Top 100 Rank LB Chandler Jones?

Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones will likely be on this year's NFL Top 100. He wasn't last year, but he could be ranked high this time.

Alex Weiner