Cardinals Aiming to Quell Streak of Early-Season Slumps

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals soared out of the gate to start the 2015 NFL season. 

They finished September 3-0, outscoring opponents 126-49. The only thing that cooled off in Arizona down the stretch was the weather as the Cardinals finished 13-3, en route to an NFC West title. Since then, the Cardinals have gotten off to lackluster starts to their seasons. 

They have not won a game in September since 2017, going 0-7-1 over the past two years. Since their stellar 2015, they are 2-11-1 in Septembers. That record has been highlighted as a motivator by Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury leading up to Week 1.

"Kliff put a stat up in a team meeting room earlier about how the Cardinals since 2016 are like 3-21-1 (not quite but maybe it feels like it) in the month of September," running back Kenyan Drake said Monday. "I want to be a part of this turnaround to help this team continue to reach the goals that they want to reach. It starts with this Sunday against the 49ers. I want to go out there and play up to my ability to help the people around me."

Kingsbury’s plan to make sure his team starts strong involves tougher training leading up to the season opener.

"It was since 2016 in September we're 3-12-1 (closer) with two overtime wins and one overtime tie," Kingsbury said Monday. "I think just making the point we feel like being able to stay out on the grass longer, practice outside longer, practice at a higher level, we will be better early on in the season. 

"We are going to bump practices up, be on the grass longer and hopefully have better practices. And that's kind of the point of that."

This season, the Cardinals have a golden opportunity to enter October above .500. 

After an opening week matchup against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, the schedule becomes more favorable with home games against the Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions, both non-playoff teams in 2019. 

