Kingsbury Excited with Cardinals O-Line Depth

Howard Balzer

If I had a dollar for every story written this offseason about the status of the Arizona Cardinals offensive line, retirement would be an option.

But, alas, that isn’t the case, so here’s another look at how the unit enters training camp following the videoconference Tuesday with head coach Klif Kingsbury.

(And there will be more when we begin our daily analysis of each unit before the team hits the field during the second week of August.)

After the addition of tackle Kelvin Beachum recently, Kingsbury was asked what he expects from the up-front group.

“We’re excited about that depth that you just mentioned,” he said. “We didn’t expect to have Josh (Jones) around in the third round. We had him rated a lot higher than that. To be able to pick him up there was huge. To get Marcus (Gilbert) back, who has been an elite tackle in this league for a bunch of years; had some tough injuries the last couple (seasons), but (to) get him back and feeling good is huge.

“Kelvin is a guy who started in this league, was a captain with the Jets, can play right (or) left tackle so to have that type of depth sitting there with Justin Murray, who came a long way last year at right tackle (when) he was kind of forced into duty. We feel like we're in a lot better place this year to start the season than we were last year and that's what you want to see. You want to see that type of progression particularly with your offensive line.”

Prior to the draft, there was significant speculation that a tackle to play on the right side might be selected in the first round. That, of course, didn’t happen. But, it’s crowded there with Gilbert, Murray, Jones, Beachum and the incumbent starting left tackle D.J. Humphries.

The interior looks set with left guard Justin Pugh, center Mason Cole and right guard J.R. Sweezy.

Kingsbury was put on the spot when he was asked if Gilbert, who was firmly in place as the starter on the right side until suffering a torn ACL four days before the 2019 season opener, enters camp as the starter.

The head coach didn’t hesitate, saying, “We discussed that we want to see how Marcus looks. He says he feels the best he's felt in a long time. Having all these extra months of rehab, not being forced back (to do) anything in May was huge for him. He has been a really good player in this league for a long time. And if he can start off at that level, then he's gonna slide right back in there at right (tackle).

“But we're excited to have some options (with) Justin's development last year, drafting Josh, signing Kelvin, that's gonna be huge. We expect Marcus to slide in there and do a nice job right away.”

