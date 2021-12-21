Kingsbury: Cardinals were Pressing on Offense Sunday at Detroit

The Arizona Cardinals struggled to score and that led to pressing throughout Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Arizona Cardinals have not had to come back from multiple scores many times this season.

They did so successfully in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. The latter was partly due to an interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Since then, the Cardinals have not flown out of a deep hole, coming up short against the Packers and Rams while getting blasted by the Lions and Panthers.

Sunday in Detroit was Arizona's least effective offensive performance of the season with quarterback Kyler Murray under center.

The Cardinals had their lowest expected points and air yards per attempt outputs. They threw the ball 41 times to just 21 rushes despite coming in as one of the most balanced attacks in the league.

"I just felt like we all were pressing, got behind and instead of just taking it play-by-play, we were looking for that 17-point play," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday. "Starts with me as a play-caller and everybody else kind of fell in line and that's not how you play. You're gonna have games where it doesn't start off well and you've got to battle your way out, and we didn't do a great job of adjusting to that."

That's not a good sign.

There were a myriad of physical reasons why Sunday went poorly. The line of scrimmage battle was largely won by Detroit. The Cardinals did not handle the oncoming pressure well. The defense once again had trouble against the run and the tackling was poor up front.

But, this is a Cardinals team that has praised its own maturity this season and a 1-0 mentality. Does a game-to-game mantra not apply play-to-play?

Edmonds believed that desperation started early.

The Lions had a nearly nine-minute drive to open the game. The Cardinals followed suit with a three-and-out on a possession that began at the Detroit 41-yard line. The Lions were up 10-0 by the time Arizona got the ball back.

"Just because we haven't been used to being down, it's not an excuse for us to not be able to come from behind because we have more than enough weapons, especially with (Murray)," running back Chase Edmonds said on Tuesday.

"I feel like guys just got out there, started pressing, started looking at the scoreboard like, 'Man, we're down 10-0 to the Detroit Lions, what's going on?' And that shouldn't really be the case. The case should be, 'OK, let's figure out what we're doing wrong the previous drives and correct it this drive."

Here's a potential example of looking to do too much:

Murray faced a five-man rush and the pocket was closing fast. He only looked to his left, but he had wide receiver Christian Kirk open on a check-down to the right. That sack gave the ball back to Detroit.

Kingsbury fell on the sword for pressing, too.

After falling behind 10-0, the Cardinals ran two straight dropbacks in three plays despite facing heavy pressure. They accounted for an incomplete pass and a sack.

The Cardinals' final drive, excluding the kneel down, of the first half finally used Detroit's pressure against it with screens. That was Arizona's most efficient play on Sunday.

Yet, on four goal-to-go plays (from the 6-yard line on first and second down and from the 3 on third and fourth down), Arizona did not go to its goal-line bread and butter. James Conner has been automatic in such situations, yet the Cardinals ran four short passes and the Lions looked like they knew what was coming.

Conner was not even in the game on third and fourth down.

The Cardinals finally put points on the board on their first drive of the second half. It was an up-tempo possession with runs and screens that got Arizona down to the Detroit 11.

The Cardinals' third-down call of a fade to A.J. Green failed and Kingsbury elected to kick instead of go for it again.

"You get your baseline of what the numbers say and then it's a feel thing after that," Kingsbury said. "What situation in the game, how we're playing, the momentum, how your quarterback is playing, if you have a great play-call you like . . . There's all sorts of things that we weigh."

Murray said postgame that the team had hashed a lot out already and that now is time to stick together.

The slate gets tough to close out the regular season with the surging Colts and No. 2-seeded Cowboys next on the schedule.

"We’ve got to be better throughout the week next week," Murray said postgame. "We’ve got a great Indianapolis team coming in. They’re not going to feel sorry for us on Christmas. So, we’ve got to lock in and be better.”