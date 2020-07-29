Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has not had the chance to work with quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason, at least not in person. But, as he discussed in a Zoom press conference on Tuesday, Kingsbury has confidence in the work that his second-year quarterback has put in.

"Obviously we would’ve liked to have him on the grass for some offseason training," Kingsbury said. "But, staying in touch with him over the last few months, he has been working his tail off. It has been all football, all the time whether he's working out or throwing or studying film."

This season presents a major opportunity for Murray.

He has one of the NFL's most dynamic wide receiver corps with Larry Fitzgerald, the addition of DeAndre Hopkins and hoped-for emergence of Christian Kirk. His offensive line has greater depth than it had a year ago. Plus, there is an additional playoff spot in each conference, creating a greater chance that the Cardinals can crack the postseason for the first time since the 2015 season.

But, Murray's progression from promising rookie to winning quarterback is a major key, and being on his own, aside from the workouts he hosted in Dallas, for most of the offseason is an oddity created by the pandemic. Also, this was only Murray's second spring and summer as a full-time football player after he decided to move away from baseball.

Despite these obstacles, Kingsbury still believes his quarterback will make the steps necessary for Arizona to be competitive.

"I feel like he is still going to take some huge strides," Kingsbury said. "You think you saw a lot of that progression towards the end of the season and speaking with him, his confidence level, his understanding of our system is night and day from where it was last year. We are really fired up to get him out there and try to take that next step this season."