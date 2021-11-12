Vance Joseph on Kliff Kingsbury: 'He's Grown an Awful Lot'

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph says Kingsbury has grown as a head coach and has a way of communicating with players.

Vance Joseph was looking for a good spot to be in 2019 after his first foray into being a NFL head coach didn’t go so well.

In two years with the Denver Broncos, his record was 11-21 with these quarterbacks: Case Keenum (16 starts in 2018), Trevor Siemian (10), Brock Osweiler (4) and Paxton Lynch (2) in 2018.

Reflecting this week, Joseph said, “I was looking for a place where I could get back to coaching. Kliff (Kingsbury) was an offensive-first guy and he had a history of scoring points. As a defensive coordinator, you want a guy who can score points for you. For me, it was exciting, to have a chance to fix the defense around a guy who can score 30 points a game.”

While those on the outside want and often expect immediate results, it was clear to Joseph when he was hired that there was a plan to build the team the right way.

It surely helped that the Cardinals had the first overall pick in the draft and that Kingsbury’s goal was to get the quarterback he wanted (Kyler Murray) and begin the process.

Now, with the Cardinals 8-1 and ranked in the top five or 10 in numerous offensive and defensive categories, Joseph smiles and says, “In Year 3, this was the vision, right? To play great defense if we could and score 30 points a game. If we can do that, that makes us hard to beat on every weekend. And that's hard to do in this league, to be a top-five unit in both areas, but just talking to Kliff about his vision for the team and his way of doing things, it was refreshing to hear (him) say, ‘It's gonna take time. I got your back, you have mine; let's make it work.’

“We knew it was going to be hard times and the first two years we had some hard times. That first year was really hard. But our inside joke always, between us, was: Once it's fixed, it's gonna be the greatest job they've ever seen. And when times got hard the first and second year that will be our little wink: Just calm down, man. Eventually it's going to be good. Right now, it's getting better and better. And hopefully it stays that way.”

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

In 2018, the Cardinals defense was 26th in points allowed (26.4 per game), 20th in yards allowed, 28th in first downs and takeaways.

Currently, the numbers are third in points (17.2), fourth in yards, fifth in first downs and third in takeaways.

Kingsbury is now 21-19-1 with the Cardinals, and surely Joseph has been a sounding board because of his experience, albeit brief, as a head coach.

Away from the field, they spend a lot of time together.

“He spends his time with the offense, obviously he's the play-caller,” Joseph said. “But outside of meetings, he's always with me watching tape and showing me different concepts that I should get ready for from certain coordinators, and it's vice versa. I find good plays for him and give him good plays that are hard for me.

"So we're constantly sharing football knowledge about what's good and bad for the offense and defense. But it's also constant communication about the roster, about scheme a lot, about our coaching staff. So it's been a good fit. It's easy, it's been fun. And our staff’s amazing. That also makes it easy for us to have success here. And it's been fun, man, it really has.”

Kingsbury said this week, “I'm very fortunate to have VJ here, who I consider the head coach of the defense, a former head coach who will probably be a head coach again next year. But just a tremendous leader. Anything that comes up, we both kind of (say), ‘We'll find a way.’ So we both have that approach to just say whatever obstacles we face, we're gonna find a way and then try to maximize who we are as a team and the personnel we have.”

Joseph also said Kingsbury has a way that works with players.

“He's grown an awful lot,” Joseph said. “We all have; you have to obviously change in this league. You can't say the same. This league is moving so fast. You have to adjust and change. And he has a good feel for the players. And that's the job. The players are the job. And if you can have a feel for what the players need and want, you can coach in this league outside of X’s and O’s.

“He talks to all the players. That's important and every player feels good about talking to him one-on-one. He's a guy that's easy to talk to, he's always walking around, guys see him all the time. He's saying hi to everyone. And that makes the culture really transparent and honest when he's always available for players.”

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

When asked if acting that way is rare in the NFL, Joseph said, “It's not rare, but everyone's different. And that's his style. And it's working for him.”

Linebacker Markus Golden said Kingsbury is just about being true to himself.

“If you can come to work and be yourself every day, then nobody will want more of you if you can come in and not have to fake like you're something you're not,” Golden said. “That's what I respect about him. If you can be yourself and communicate, everybody's gonna be able to have your back and gonna be able to roll with you and that's what he does.”

Running back James Conner played previously for Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, so he understands a head coach personality.

Conner said Kingsbury is “relatable” while “knowing our vibe, knowing the type of players we are on a personal level. We love playing for Coach King. He’s got that swag to him, so we got that swag. It just works out and we’re in it as one.”