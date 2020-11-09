Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury provided updates Monday on the various injury and COVID-19 related situations involving his team. Arizona was missing several starters in Sunday's loss against the Miami Dolphins, primarily on the defense.

Starting outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. were placed on reserve/COVID-19 last Monday, but did not clear protocols in time for the game. Kingsbury is optimistic they will return this week.

"We're hopeful, they're still in the protocols as of now but I'm hoping by Wednesday both those guys will clear it and we can get them both back," Kingsbury said. "Byron had been playing at a high level whether it was the nickel or the corner. DK had been a big factor at his position in the run game and getting pass rush so I think it'd make a big difference. Those guys are solid players and done a nice job this season."

Fellow cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was out with a thigh injury and running back Kenyan Drake was still recovering from an ankle injury that led to him being carted off the field against Seattle in Week 7.

"The guys out have been Kenyan (Drake) and Dre Kirkpatrick, kind of day-to-day on them still," Kingsbury said.

During Sunday's game, one Cardinal went down, cornerback Kevin Peterson, with a concussion.

"KP had a concussion and he's in the protocol," Kingsbury said.

Peterson's injury left Arizona with three corners, including Jace Whittaker who was elevated from the practice squad.

The Cardinals allowed 27 points to Miami's offense, as the Dolphins' first touchdown was a fumble recovery return.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks said the team was very inconsistent on defense throughout the game, and the injuries were not a valid excuse.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who's out there," Hicks said Sunday night. "We practice all these calls throughout the week. We know what what we have, it's honestly, to me, it's focus."

The Cardinals did get a couple of players back who have been on the shelf since Week 1. Tight end Maxx Williams was on a "pitch count" as Kingsbury put it, limiting him to 15-20 snaps (although he actually played 34). In that time, he caught a touchdown pass. Safety Jalen Thompson also made his return, and Kingsbury said he was "all over the field." Thompson, who had been out since the second play of the season opener, played 57 of the 61 defensive snaps and nearly had an interception, but the call on the field was reversed on replay.

Next week, the Cardinals face the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium. Buffalo defeated the Seahawks 44-34 in an offensive barrage on Sunday, so having key defensive starters back could potentially put Arizona in better position to stop that momentum.