Arizona Cardinals: Kliff Kingsbury Coach of the Year?

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talked about Bill Belichick and how Kingsbury feels he’s coaching for his job every day.

The proliferation of gambling sites has had one persistent result when it comes to NFL awards like Most Valuable Player or Coach of the Year.

It’s no surprise that a week-to-week league produces vastly changing odds after every week of games. What is somewhat stunning is how so many in this hot-take world react. After all, everyone has an opinion.

Beyond the game results is the reality that the odds are driven by those that actually bet on those awards no matter how many games are remaining in the season.

The difference, of course, between predicting games and awards is that the latter is determined by how 50 people vote. Which, of course, is an opinion.

In the interest of full disclosure, I am one of those 50 that cast a ballot for the AP awards a couple days after the end of the regular season. Another reality is that I don’t know who I will vote for now just as I obviously had no clue two weeks ago or four weeks ago.

If any oddsmaker or bettor asked me, I’d reply simply, “Next question!”

So, it was that after New England defeated the Buffalo Bills Monday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick vaulted to the top of the favorite list at sisportsbook.com with odds of +150.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is next at +350 with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at +600. Its instructive to recall that preseason odds had Kingsbury as one of the top candidates to be fired.

It also shouldn’t be a surprise that these head coaches have won the award in the last 16 seasons: Lovie Smith, Chicago, 2005, fired after the 2012 season; Mike Smith, Atlanta, 2008, fired after 2008; Jason Garrett, Dallas, 2016, fired after 2019; and Matt Nagy, Chicago, 2018, and on the proverbial hot seat. Do coaches suddenly become bad? I doubt it.

If he is jettisoned that would put the Bears in rare company, having two former coaches of the year fired in the last 17 seasons.

So it was that Wednesday, Kingsbury was asked about being in the same conversation about Coach of the Year with Belichick.

“They should just name the award (for) Bill Belichick when he retires,” Kingsbury said smiling. “Like, bring that back until he retires. I don't think anybody else should get that award honestly. He should be that every single year that he's coaching.”

For the record, Belichick was voted Coach of the Year in 2003, 2007 and 2010.

Kingsbury was asked what he gleaned from Belichick when he played for the Patriots early in his career.

He said, “Obviously different demeanors. But he was so detailed, and everything you did, there was no stone unturned. In any type of situational football, you felt prepared, and you knew you had everything covered going into the games. So I want to try and give our players that type of mindset.

“I mean, I fall very short of what Bill Belichick does in that regard. But we try to really emphasize situational football and things that could possibly come up. Make sure we've rehearsed it, been over it and our guys feel comfortable if that situation arises.”

Kingsbury also realizes that there are few head coaches that aren’t on the hot seat every year.

“Just looking around the league, if the production's not there and the win totals, that's kind of how it goes,” he said. “I think we all understand that. If you're not taking it to the level of expectation, you won't have a job. And it’s just understood as a general rule. I think that's how guys view it.

“I felt like after one year, I could be gone. So I feel like I'm coaching for my job every day. And I think if you want to be successful, that's kind of how you have to view it.”