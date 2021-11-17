Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray Connection: 'We Butt Heads ... We're Leos'

Who would have ever thought Kliff Kingsbury would point out that he and Kyler Murray have the same Zodiac sign?

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is normally a man of few words in press conferences, but every now and then, he drops some surprising nuggets into the conversation, whether it’s about the TV shows he watches or when he recently described himself as “an introvert.”

That was referred to in a question Wednesday when much of the discussion was about Kyler Murray’s health and the relationship he has with his quarterback.

When it was noted that Murray has some of those same traits in his personality, Kingsbury was asked about their connection and if they can help each other.

“Definitely,” Kingsbury quickly answered. “And we butt heads. I mean, we're both Leos.”

There it was, an NFL head coach talking about the Zodiac sign he shares with Murray and knowing what that means. I wonder if any NFL coach in history has ever done that.

The eerie coincidence is that Kingsbury was born on Aug. 9, 1979, while Murray’s birthday is Aug. 7, 1997. Look at the numerology. Kingsbury 8/9/79 and Murray 8/7/97. The years they were born are flipped: ’79 and ’97, while their dates of birth are also 7 and 9. After the month, Kingsbury is 979 and Murray 797. Cue The Twilight Zone music.

So, what does being a Leo mean to Kingsbury? Mostly being “super competitive. So we'll butt heads. And I think that kind of has us go at each other at times. But we both know, it's from a great place. And like I said, at the end of the day, he knows I'm tied to him. He knows that we're tied together. And we just got to find a way to get it done. And we both approach it from that aspect.”

The respect Kingsbury has for Murray is immense, going back to when he wasn’t in the NFL yet, but said if he was, he’d select Murray No. 1 overall in the draft. Of course, he eventually did.

Asked about that evaluation, Murray said, “He kind of helped me out a little bit. He's always felt that way about my game, ever since high school. He came to visit me, always hit me up on Twitter, just recruiting me and stuff like that. So I always knew how he felt about my game. Even though I was at Oklahoma and he was at (Texas) Tech, he was watching me, talking to my pop, stuff like that. So yeah, he definitely did a lot when he said that.”

Kingsbury said, “I'd rather have a tie to him than about 99% of the quarterbacks in the NFL. So I just have always thought his upside, his top, top, is as good as anybody I've ever seen. And so it's been fun to work with him and try to figure this thing out.”

Just for the record, here is how Leos are described on yahoo.com:

“Roll out the red carpet, because Leo has arrived. Leo is represented by the lion, and these spirited fire signs are the kings and queens of the celestial jungle. They’re delighted to embrace their royal status: Vivacious, theatrical, and passionate. These lions are natural leaders.

“Leo is ruled by the sun, the dazzling celestial body that governs life and vitality. The sun never goes retrograde, and likewise, Leos are renowned for their stability, loyalty, and consistency.

“This fixed sign is known for its ambition and determination, but above all, Leos are celebrated for their remarkable bravery. In tarot, Leo is represented by the ‘strength’ card, which depicts the divine expression of physical, mental, and emotional fortitude. Fearless optimists who refuse to accept failure, Leos will find their deep wells of courage grow as they mature.

“Being natural-born leaders, the primary strengths of Leo are courage and confidence. Being born with a sunny, solar disposition, they usually find it easy to feel happy, enthusiastic, and optimistic. When embarking on their journeys and endeavors in life, those with strong, well-supported Leo chart placements rarely question themselves and can usually access a strong baseline of self-assuredness.

“Leadership is a natural strength for this sign in the sense that they can be a figurehead or representative of an idea, a group philosophy, project, or movement. Unless their charts lend other more earthy placements, their leadership strong suit will not necessarily be administrative, but rather inspirational, keeping everyone connected to a message and purpose through their motivating presence.”