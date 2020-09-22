It’s the early post-Week 2 edition of KliffsNotes, split into two parts. Here's part one of a look at some of the items left over from Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team.

On the collaboration from the staff that goes into creating the game plan and play-calling during the game:

“We just try to watch as much on the opponent as possible to see what we like. Our staff does a great job. It's a group effort, putting together the game plans and even on the sideline, I'm asking throughout the game, ‘Hey, what do y'all like? What are we seeing?’ It's a group effort on game day. So it's just not me calling it, but I think you want to always make sure first and foremost the quarterback’s comfortable with the plays going into the week and that's something we pride ourselves on is making sure Kyler (Murray) has checked off all the boxes and all the plays.

“And if there's anything he doesn't like — we could think it’s the greatest play ever invented — but if he doesn't like it, we're not running it. And I think that's a good synergy.”

On the number of major injuries in the league Sunday and if there’s anything the training staff did during the summer to limit injuries this far:

“I think it's just one of those things where it's part of football. I don't know if we had a better plan than anyone else. It's unfortunate. There were some injuries yesterday to some key players, but I don't think it has anything to do with the type of camp schedule we had set up.”

On if some of the second-half struggles Sunday helps him keep the team grounded and understanding there’s still a lot of work to do:

“We have great leaders and you could tell coming into that locker room that nobody was satisfied with how we be played. And know that we have a long way to go and we got to work hard to get better in a short time. We have a great Detroit team coming in here who's had leads the last couple games and had some tough losses, but they're as talented as anybody and our team understands that. That's what's fun about being around this group is that they are mature and they have an edge and they're ready to get back to work.”

On the message to the team and how they responded when he gathered them after a possession that ended up with third-and-28:

“They responded well. We just weren't what we needed to be. We kind of came out, we were up big at the half and came out and just went through the motions in the second half, coaches and players. I made some terrible play-calls there. And so I just wanted to let them know, ‘Hey, we're hurting ourselves. We're stopping ourselves with the penalties. If we just don't move backwards we'll win this game.’ There was that confidence, there was that belief in each other and they went out there and found a way to get it done to close out the game.”

On what it was like playing a home game without the fans present:

“I don't think any of us have have fully adjusted yet. I think you felt that kind of lull in the second half. You come out, it's empty, there's nothing going on and so you got to create your own energy and there's no doubt we miss those guys. This environment can be one of the most intimidating and one of the best in the entire world honestly and so to not have them is tough, but I'm hoping sooner rather than later we'll get those guys back and then be able to enjoy the Red Sea because they definitely give us a huge boost.”

On his assessment of how starters safety Chris Banjo played in place of Jalen Thompson and center Lamont Gaillard for Mason Cole:

“I saw Banjo showing up where he's supposed to be. He's a very smart, heads-up player, great core (special) teams guy but he him stepped in and did a nice job. For Lamont to be able to push the tempo and run the offense, second-year guy, like he did; my hat's off to him. He just shows the work he put in last year when he wasn't playing; his attention to detail this week in practice was awesome. And he'll just get better and better.”

On big plays by wide receivers Andy Isabella (54 yards) and Christian Kirk (49) and the status Kirk’s health:

“Christian had a little tightness there throughout the game, but as always continued to push through. He's a tough, tough young man, a heck of a player and had a tremendous catch on the sideline. That was awesome to see. Andy has some real speed; it surprises people the way you can get up on him. You saw that today. And we have to keep being able to utilize them and mix them in. There's a lot of talented wideouts out there, so it's my job to make sure all those guys are getting involved and getting the football.”