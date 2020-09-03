Heading into head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s first season in 2019, the Arizona Cardinals made a plethora of roster claims after cuts.

The day after 28 players were released, the team added defensive end Jonathan Bullard from Chicago, offensive linemen Justin Murray from Oakland and Brett Toth from Philadelphia, cornerback Kevin Peterson from the Rams, safety Charles Washington from Detroit and linebacker Cassius Marsh, who was cut by Seattle.

Bullard, Murray, Washington and Peterson are still on the roster.

This season is a bit different given that it could be difficult to move people around in the midst of a pandemic right before the season. This is why Kingsbury anticipates less roster turnover this time. Further complicating the situation is that it usually takes two days to sign a player after ensuring they have passed COVID-19 protocols.

“I would think there is a possibility (of moves), but last year we claimed quite a few players," Kingsbury said Thursday morning. "Given the current circumstances, I would think it would be less.

"If there are people out there who we feel will make our roster better, we will be aggressive. Last year, I think it was five or six we picked up prior to Week 1. But, with the protocols and things of that nature, it could be a little more challenging this year. We will see how it plays out, but we like where we are at roster-wise and we will definitely take a look to see what is out there.”

The Cardinals have already added to the roster during training camp.

With the season-ending injury suffered by cornerback Robert Alford, the team grabbed free-agent corners Dre Kirkpatrick, Ken Crawley and B.W. Webb (cut last Sunday).

Each year, there seems to be some surprise veterans released for various reasons that could include salary flexibility or getting beat out by a younger teammate. However, teams will often wait to sign those players because their salaries become guaranteed if they are on the opening-day roster. Kingsbury made it clear that the team will keep an eye out for an impact player, but he is confident the roster he has is good to go.