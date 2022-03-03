Skip to main content

Kingsbury: Rondale Moore's Role Will Expand in 2022

After a rookie season that showed promise, Kliff Kingsbury believes Rondale Moore is ready for more on his plate moving forward.

The excitement surrounding receiver Rondale Moore heading into his rookie season only grew by each play made in training camp, which became an almost daily exercise for Moore. 

The shifty receiver out of Purdue arrived at the Cardinals after being selected in the second round in the 2021 draft with one main objective: Find space and make magic happen. 

Moore couldn't have hand-picked a better landing spot than a Kliff Kingsbury-led offense that, if nothing else, is creative enough to exploit the strengths of a player such as Moore. 

Already heading into a crowded receivers room that featured established players such as DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk, Moore was relegated to the sideline more times than not, playing only 45% of Arizona's offensive snaps last season. The snap count was also affected by the fact that he missed the final three games of the regular season because of an ankle injury.

However, Moore did manage to deliver on more than one occasion, catching 54 of 64 targets for 435 yards and one touchdown. He also added 76 yards rushing.

Read More

With Green and Kirk set to hit free agency On March 16, Moore's potential role with the team looks all but set to vastly grow. 

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday when speaking with reporters. 

"It'll expand," said Kingsbury about Moore's role moving into next season. 

"I know he was frustrated at times this year. He's a competitor. He knows he can make a play anytime he's on the field, and I expect him to be a much bigger part of our offense. Whether we are able to bring some of those guys (receivers) back or not, we got to find more ways of getting him the football."

Previously, receivers coach Shawn Jefferson told azcardinals.com, "That's one of things Rondale and I have discussed, growing his route tree, being able to put him outside a little bit more. His route tree will grow leaps and bounds this year."

ROndale Moore Cardinals
News

Kingsbury: Rondale Moore's Role Will Expand in 2022

By Donnie Druin
55 seconds ago
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium.
News

Keim: Cardinals Would 'Love' to Bring Back Christian Kirk

By Donnie Druin
9 minutes ago
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Report: Cardinals WR Andy Isabella Gets Permission to Seek Trade Partner

By Alex Weiner
16 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim watches the morning practice at training camp at State Farm Stadium.
News

Social Media Reacts to Cardinals Extending Keim, Kingsbury

By Donnie Druin
18 hours ago
© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

My Take: Keim, Kingsbury Have to Deal with Murray 'Nonsense'

By Howard Balzer
21 hours ago
© Rob Schumacher / The Republic
News

Cardinals Extend HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim Through 2027 Season

By Alex Weiner
21 hours ago
© Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Kingsbury: J.J. Watt Almost Back to Full Strength

By Donnie Druin
Mar 2, 2022
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a warm up pass before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
News

How Absence of DeAndre Hopkins Impacted Offense in 2021

By Donnie Druin
Mar 2, 2022