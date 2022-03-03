Kingsbury: Rondale Moore's Role Will Expand in 2022

After a rookie season that showed promise, Kliff Kingsbury believes Rondale Moore is ready for more on his plate moving forward.

The excitement surrounding receiver Rondale Moore heading into his rookie season only grew by each play made in training camp, which became an almost daily exercise for Moore.

The shifty receiver out of Purdue arrived at the Cardinals after being selected in the second round in the 2021 draft with one main objective: Find space and make magic happen.

Moore couldn't have hand-picked a better landing spot than a Kliff Kingsbury-led offense that, if nothing else, is creative enough to exploit the strengths of a player such as Moore.

Already heading into a crowded receivers room that featured established players such as DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk, Moore was relegated to the sideline more times than not, playing only 45% of Arizona's offensive snaps last season. The snap count was also affected by the fact that he missed the final three games of the regular season because of an ankle injury.

However, Moore did manage to deliver on more than one occasion, catching 54 of 64 targets for 435 yards and one touchdown. He also added 76 yards rushing.

With Green and Kirk set to hit free agency On March 16, Moore's potential role with the team looks all but set to vastly grow.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday when speaking with reporters.

"It'll expand," said Kingsbury about Moore's role moving into next season.

"I know he was frustrated at times this year. He's a competitor. He knows he can make a play anytime he's on the field, and I expect him to be a much bigger part of our offense. Whether we are able to bring some of those guys (receivers) back or not, we got to find more ways of getting him the football."

Previously, receivers coach Shawn Jefferson told azcardinals.com, "That's one of things Rondale and I have discussed, growing his route tree, being able to put him outside a little bit more. His route tree will grow leaps and bounds this year."