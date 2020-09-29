SI.com
Kingsbury Not Pleased with Own Play-calling

Howard Balzer

It was noted yesterday how the Cardinals game against the Lions was one of extremes.

The second half was a classic example.

In the third quarter, Detroit ran a total of nine plays for 17 yards and managed a field goal only because a Kyler Murray interception gave the Lions the ball at the Arizona 22-yard line.

By contrast, the Cardinals controlled the ball for 23 plays, gained 138 yards and scored 10 points. They had the ball for 10:39 and Detroit 4:21.

The tables turned in the final 15 minutes. At the end of the third quarter, a Detroit possession began at its own 10-yard line, but plays of 19 yards to wide receiver Kenny Golladay, 27 to tight end T.J. Hockenson and 14 to running back Kerryon Johnson got them out of danger and an eventual punt was downed at the 2-yard line.

The Cardinals gained two yards on first down, but two incompletions led to a punt returned 18 yards that gave Detroit possession at the Arizona 36-yard line. A key sack on third-and-goal at the 8 by linebacker Haason Reddick limited the Lions to a game-tying field goal.

But the Cardinals did little on the next possession after DeAndre Hopkins gained 12 yards ad Kenyan Drake 14 on a direct snap on two straight first-down plays. Drake reached midfield on first down, but two Murray incompletions gave the ball to the Lions for their game-winning possession.

In the quarter, the Cardinals totaled 19 yards on eight plays as Murray was 1-for-5 for 12 yards. The Lions, meanwhile (not including the minus-3 yards on a give-up play by quarterback Matthew Stafford to provide the optimum kicking spot for the final field goal), ran 21 plays for 134 yards. The time of possession in the fourth quarter was 12:10 for Detroit and 2:50 for the Cardinals.

Despite the Lions saying they were somewhat “gassed” in the final quarter because of the Cardinals’ up-tempo offense, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We felt like we were at a point where we could take advantage of some of that, but they did a good job getting us off the field for the three-and-out there when we were backed up and then pushed to about the 50 and had to punt. So have to give them credit for standing up. You could tell that we had pushed the tempo the previous two weeks and taken advantage of that in the fourth quarter. But we weren't able to do that this week.”

Kingsbury was down on himself for his own play-calling after the game and didn’t change his tune Monday.

“I just once again felt like we didn't get a good rhythm going and I have to do a better job of getting us in a flow offensively,” he said. “We had some nice plays here and there, but never really got it clicking consistently.”

When it being a game of extremes was noted, he said, “It’s just the way it went. It's up to us as players and coaches to be more consistent throughout the game and not have those kind of peaks and valleys. For whatever reason, we had some high points and then hit some low points, and we can't have that happen. Detroit took advantage of it and made plays when they had to, so you got to give them credit. They came in here and found a way to get it done.”

