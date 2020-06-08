Kliff Kingsbury believes he has a “unique perspective” into the psyche of professional football players. He bounced around the NFL, NFL Europe and the CFL before beginning his coaching career at the University of Houston and then Texas Tech, where he was the head coach from 2013-2018.

The 41-year-old (on Aug. 9) Kingsbury spoke to reporters Monday after a tumultuous week in the NFL marked by nationwide protests following the killing George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Throughout the league, there was significant dialogue in virtual team meetings and emotions flowed. The Cardinals gave the team the day off Thursday to “regroup.”

“Last week, obviously was difficult,” Kingsbury said. “We wanted to give Thursday off for our players to give them (time) to be with their families with everything going on and then in tribute to George Floyd. But we had conversations on lots of topics. We touched on what was going on in the world. We split up into position meetings and had more in-depth conversations and I think they were productive.”

Kingsbury emphasized three major points:

“The first being as an organization, we recognize what happened to George Floyd was a terrible tragedy. It was a murder and the people accountable need to be held accountable. I think they will; the racial injustice, the police brutality towards people of color; it has to stop. And we're all hopeful that this is a catalyst for that change.



“The second thing was that as an organization, we wanted them to know we support them from the top down. (Owner) Michael (Bidwill) has called me multiple times to talk through things. How can we help? How can we do different things? What resources can we be to our players to help them, whether it's community relations, working on projects they want to work on, PR? How do they want to carve out a statement. We want to be there for them and we support them through this time.



“And then the third thing was just the platform they have to inspire. I think I have a unique perspective. Coming from 10 years in the college game, I watched how those young men try to emulate NFL players. The way they dress and talk to the media and play and celebrate. I mean, that's a powerful position that these players have to touch young lives and try to inspire people to be better and young people to be better. I know when I walk in that room and see the players in our team meeting room, I'm inspired by them. I'm enlightened by them (and) their life experiences. So I think it was a difficult week, but I think it was a productive week as well.”

Kingsbury commented on the essay wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald wrote for the New York Times and the participation of cornerback Patrick Peterson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the viral video that resonated everywhere.

He said, “Just very proud. I'm honored to work with guys like that. As we know, Fitz is kind of what we all strive to be as human beings when you look at what he's accomplished on and off the field; the way he carries himself; the way he treats people. And so it didn't surprise me. It's such a poignant piece and hopefully that can touch some lives and inspire others.

“Then Pat and Hop are very passionate about this cause as well. And so just to be able to work with guys like that, who care about others and want to push change, want to change the racial injustice. I think that's very powerful stuff.”

Kingsbury was clearly moved by what he witnessed and learned, especially from the perspective of a white man in a position of power in a league with a large percentage of black players.

He said, “I just want all those guys to know how much I am honored and inspired to just be a part of their lives and be able to work with them and guys at the top of their profession, guys who I look up to for certain things that they've accomplished and the way they carry themselves.

“And so I think I have to be a guy who listens more and learns more, understands more and, you know, there's so much that we can all do being in a position of power working with these guys. I'm right at the top of that.”