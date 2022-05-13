Kliff Kingsbury Addresses DeAndre Hopkins Suspension: 'Have to play better as an offense'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters he is disappointed for DeAndre Hopkins, who has to serve a six-game su suspension this season.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins got hit with a suspension.

Hopkins will miss the first six games of the season for violating NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, something he called confusing and shocking.

"We're all disappointed for him," Kingsbury said. "He's a great competitor and we'll just be fired up when he gets back."

Kingsbury addressed his self-evaluation of adjustments made when Hopkins suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 14 last year.

The Cardinals head coach said he's learned from that, although didn't specify how so. Still, he has an entire summer to prepare for the six games without his star target as opposed to the suddenness of the injury last year.

He also said having added Marquise Brown on draft night in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens will be a major difference.

"The addition of Marquise will help, I mean, he's a dynamic playmaker," Kingsbury said. "We just have to play better as an offense. It's unfortunate that (Hopkins) won't be available. But I'm excited for when we get him back. We struggled the second half the season. When we get him back, I think that will be a real shot in the arm for that back half. And I know we'll get his best."

Kingsbury said he has to figure out where Brown fits into the offense best as a speedster who can get behind the defense. He will work in with A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz.

Arizona traded for Brown less than a week before the NFL announced the Hopkins suspension. Kingsbury didn't answer a question on whether the organization knew the suspension was coming entering the draft, saying that was an inquiry for general manager Steve Keim.

The Cardinals will face four playoff teams from last season in their first six games, a difficult stretch to be without an All-Pro playmaker.

Arizona starts off at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, heads to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in Week 2 and then returns to State Farm Stadium versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Hopkins will return in Week 7, a short one for the Cardinals who play the New Orleans Saints at home on Thursday Night Football.

"He'll be ready," Kingsbury said. "Third year in the system. Everybody on a Thursday night game, it's a couple of walkthroughs so everybody's kind of facing that same scenario.

"He'll be revved up for that one, I'm sure."