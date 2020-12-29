Kingsbury Adds Confusion to Backup Quarterback Situation

One minute, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was definitive in defining the role of the team's backup quarterback to starter Kyler Murray. The next, a narrative shift added confusion to a situation under an increased spotlight considering the unknown severity of Murray's lower leg injury ahead of the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

The answer seemed to be an obvious one when Kingsbury told local media on a Zoom call Monday that quarterback Chris Streveler is "definitely the backup." After all, the only other quarterback on the roster, Brett Hundley, has been a healthy scratch and inactive in every game this season despite remaining on the active roster.

Yet, upon the conclusion of Kingsbury's press conference with the media and his weekly appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Bickley & Marotta just minutes later, the second-year coach conflated what he had said just moments earlier.

Instead of a definitive answer on who would operate the Cardinals offense if Murray is unable to play Sunday, Kingsbury was vague and shrouded the situation in a cloak of uncertainty.

"We'll cross that bridge if that comes up," Kingsbury said. "We'll see organizationally who we feel would be the better fit at that time."

Despite having 18 games of NFL experience under his belt, three of which came with the Cardinals last season, Hundley was beaten out in training camp by the rookie Streveler, who entered the NFL fresh off a Grey Cup championship with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

While Streveler has played in four games for the Cardinals this year, per Pro Football Reference, he has taken offensive snaps in just two of them, both of which came in gadget situations. He has run just two plays in the NFL and recorded one rush for three yards to show for it. Streveler has yet to throw a pass in the NFL.

Last season in Winnipeg, Streveler completed 156 of 234 passes for 1,564 yards, eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games. A dual threat, he also added 726 rushing yards and 12 scores on 127 carries. In three games with Arizona last year, Hundley went 5-for-11 for 49 yards.

While Murray's availability is in doubt, the Rams announced their quarterback situation on Monday evening. Starting quarterback Jared Goff is out due to a thumb injury sustained Sunday week in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles will turn to backup John Wolford, who spent the 2019 season (February to April) with the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football. He subsequently was signed by the Rams and was on the practice squad for the entire 2019 season.

Sunday's matchup, which has direct playoff implications for both teams, could potentially be played between quarterbacks who were not even in the NFL last year and who have never attempted a pass in the regular season, should Murray not be available.

That is, unless Kingsbury and the Cardinals opt for Hundley in what would be true 2020 fashion.