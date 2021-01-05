'We Want Him Back': Kingsbury Advocates for Return of Fitzgerald

While Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner may have accidentally spoiled a potentially impending retirement announcement for wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald after the team's regular season finale Sunday, others around the franchise have expressed the final determination has not been made. After sitting out the team's final game of the season due to a groin injury and playing in a year mired by COVID-19, Fitzgerald must weigh the circumstances of a return versus hanging up the cleats.

If one aspect of the decision is certain, it is that the Cardinals will welcome him back with open arms.

"We all want him back," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He knows that we all know he can still be a force on the field when he's feeling good and healthy and doing what he can do. I'm not sure the exact timetable, but he's one of the best to ever play and still can play at an incredibly high level and we want him back."

As for the exact timeline of Fitzgerald's decision, one that is necessitated after the expiration of the one-year deal he signed in January of 2020, Kingsbury confirmed not to expect it anytime soon.

"I talked to him today and it'll be a while before anybody knows," Kingsbury said. "He's got a lot to think about."

If 2020 was the final year of Fitzgerald's illustrious 17-year career, he will have finished with season statistics of 409 receiving yards and one touchdown on 54 catches in 13 games played (all starts). In 263 career games, he compiled 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards and 121 scores.

Fitzgerald is currently second in NFL history in receiving yards behind Jerry Rice's 22,895 and is tied with Rice for the most total seasons with at least 50 catches, having done so in all 17 years in the NFL. He also holds the second-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception (256) behind Rice (274), which is No. 1 among players with a single team.

While he has left an instrumental imprint on the NFL, Fitzgerald's impact on Arizona is invaluable. Current Cardinals players have a hard time imagining a season without his presence in the facility.

"He's been around since I got here," said left tackle D.J. Humphries, who joined the Cardinals in 2016. "I hadn't even wrapped my head around thinking about him not being here. That's tough to even think about. I don't even want to think about that, but he's put himself in a position to be able to write his future though, however he wants it to go, and everyone will respect it. It's hard to wrap your head around him not being in this building."

Added safety Budda Baker: "Larry is the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time). A guy who's been here 16-plus years, a guy who's a leader on the team and a guy who you can ask anything to. You can ask him questions on the field, you can ask him questions off the field. He's liable to help you with anything. He's a great guy. Definitely would love to have Larry, I would love to have Larry for my whole career because Larry's just that great guy, that great person that you just want to be around."

Although his statistical output may have regressed, Fitzgerald adopted a new role this season providing veteran leadership to the young receivers in his room, while simultaneously sharing wisdom and experience with superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who the Cardinals acquired via trade with the Houston Texans in March.

His one scoring reception was the fewest tally of his career and he missed three games after a stint on reserve/COVID-19 following a positive test for coronavirus. And while the Cardinals missed the playoffs, they improved their record to its best mark since 2017 at 8-8. Meanwhile, Fitzgerald missed the final game of the season due to a groin injury, making Week 16 potentially his last game in the NFL. The touchdown came a week earlier, a moment he relished entirely.

"I wanted to get in there," Fitzgerald said. "This has definitely been the longest drought. I've never gone this many games without getting in the end zone. It's been a unique year personally, on all fronts, but I deal with it as I need to.

"It was nice to get in there and have it happen in a meaningful point in the game, not some garbage throwing touchdown late in the four quarter that doesn't matter. I think I could take the touchdown with my head held high."

Outside of career-long on-field excellence, Fitzgerald touched the lives of his teammates and the community in plenty of other ways.

"I can't say enough about that guy," Humphries said. "All the things I've learned from him, on and off the field. All the things I've watched him do and how he moves and the way he prepares himself and handles his business. I can talk about Larry all day. I could tell stories about Larry all day, but I hope that's not true."

If Fitzgerald's impending retirement does come to fruition this offseason, he leaves a lasting legacy. One that his teammates will not try to interfere with.

"I haven't talked to Larry," Baker said. "I don't know what Larry's doing. Of course, Larry is probably going to take his time to make his decision, whether he plays or not ... Hopefully he stays, but Larry is a grown man. Thirty-seven, so he's going to make his decision in his due time."

And despite Kingsbury's short tenure heading the Cardinals, the admiration for Fitzgerald's legendary career has been made clearly apparent. What would he advise if he had any say in the decision?

"I think he's such a legendary player that he's been appreciated for 17 years at the highest level and he should have," Kingsbury said. "I want him to play three more, four more years. I think he has that ability, but if this is the last run then all of us as sports fans and Arizona Cardinals fans have gotten to see one of the greatest athletes of all time. What an impact he's had on this organization and this state."