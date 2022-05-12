Skip to main content

Cardinals to Host Kansas City Chiefs in Season Opener

The Arizona Cardinals face the defending AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs to open the 2022 season.

The Arizona Cardinals will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to State Farm Stadium when they kick off the 2022 season, the Cardinals announced on Thursday. 

The Cardinals and Chiefs will kick off at 1:25 p.m. Arizona time on Sunday, Sept. 11. 

This will be the 10th time the Cardinals will open the season at home since playing at State Farm Stadium. 

The game will be a matchup of versatile and elusive quarterbacks with the Cardinals' Kyler Murray and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes facing off for the first time in the regular season. 

It will also be the first game where Mahomes faces his former head coach at Texas Tech, Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury helped direct Mahomes to back-to-back 5,000 total-yard seasons during their time with the Red Raiders.

Kingsbury has yet to lose a season opener, as in the previous two seasons, Arizona has walked away with a victory in the opening week on the road. Last year, the Cardinals crushed the Tennessee Titans 38-13, and the season before Arizona defeated the San Francisco 49ers 24-20. 

In Kingsbury and Murray's first season, the Cardinals tied 27-27 with the Detroit Lions.

Arizona and Kansas City’s battle in Week 1 will be the 14th regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Chiefs have the edge over the Cardinals with a 9-3-1 record all-time.

The two met in the preseason last year. 

Arizona will face Las Vegas in Week 2 at Allegiant Stadium, which is the Raiders' home opener.

That game is set for Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1:25 p.m.

The rest of the Cardinals schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 5:00 p.m. Arizona time.

