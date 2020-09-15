Prior to the commencement of Monday Night Football and the conclusion of Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, the league sent a memo to all clubs with a reminder that all coaches, staff members and player personnel must wear face coverings while on the sidelines.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, sent the memo on Monday morning to all head coaches, general managers and athletic trainers to address the league and NFLPA Game Day protocol.

In full, the memo said:

"A tremendous first week nearly in the books as the NFL and its partners overcame considerable challenges to achieve what many thought was impossible-football in 2020. Congratulations to all who have worked so tirelessly since March to make this season possible. "That said, we must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments. "The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations requires all individuals with bench area access (including coaches and members of the club medical staff) to wear face coverings at all times. "Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. "The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer's nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus."

Those "accountability measures" will be fines for coaches and staff members who continue to violate the mandated procedures, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

During the Arizona Cardnials Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, both head coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Kyle Shanahan were observed on the television broadcast several times without wearing their facial coverings properly. Even upon the conclusion of the game, a 24-20 Arizona victory, neither Kingsbury or Shanahan wore their masks when they embraced at midfield.

While he said he had not been personally contacted by the NFL about the situation when asked Monday, Kingsbury did admit that he would be more cognizant of the importance of wearing a mask moving forward.

"I have not, but I'm sure that I will be better at being aware to keep a mask up next week," he said.

Coaches are allowed to wear a face mask, neck gaiter, face shield or combination of the three under the league's rule.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid notably elected for the shield that famously fogged up during the season opener in Thursday night's matchup against the Houston Texans, which Kingsbury said he will not be mimicking.

"No face [shield], but I'll do, obviously, a better job of being aware of having my face mask up," Kingsbury said.

During his weekly appearance on ArizonaSports 98.7 last Friday, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was asked about Reid's "hat shield," and said, "That was hard to watch. I wanted to call him and say, 'Man put some windshield wipers on that thing.'"