Kingsbury-Belichick Chronicles Part III: Student Faces the Master

The lead-up to the Arizona Cardinals Week 12 game against the New England Patriots, the first head-to-head matchup between the two franchises since September of 2016, presents several key story lines. None may be more publicized this week than the sideline square off between the two head coaches: Kliff Kingsbury of the Cardinals and Bill Belichick of the Patriots.

The hype is warranted, considering the student-master dynamic the two share. Of course, it has been documented that the quarterback Kingsbury was a sixth-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2003 out of Texas Tech, the fourth year of Belichick's head coaching tenure with the organization.

The following stories will be part of a series where AllCardinals examines different elements of the tandem. Here is the saga's finale, Part III: Student Faces the Master.

In a day's time, Kingsbury will accomplish a feat he never thought possible.

While captaining an NFL franchise likely was not an expected development this early in his coaching career, one that was even more off the radar was having the chance to go head-to-head against Belichick. Even when Kingsbury got the job with the Cardinals, the franchise rarely gets scheduled with a regular season contest against New England.

Yet, 2020 continues to make the improbable possible and Kingsbury will take the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday with gratitude.

"I never expected to be coaching against him, but I think if you just start to analyze what he knows and what I know we'd be in trouble," Kingsbury said earlier this week. "He's forgotten more football than I'll ever even try to comprehend. He's probably the one person in the NFL that could coach every position at an elite level. And that's not an exaggeration. That's how much he knows about the game. I'm honored to share the field with him and it's going to be a heck of a challenge to go there and try and get a win."

While the trajectory of both teams' respective seasons differ right now — the Cardinals are 6-4 and in third place in the NFC West, while the Patriots are 4-6 and in third place in the AFC East — Arizona brass are still well aware of how dangerous New England can be. Especially with Belichick at the helm.

"You're playing a Hall of Fame coach and he's going to have a certain way of playing us and I'm assuming it's going to include controlling the clock, eliminating our touches," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Friday. "He knows we're (an) explosive offense, so if he can keep us off the field and he can chew up clock, if they can run the football effectively, that's sort of certainly to me what's going to be his style. And we can't go in there expecting to win because of our records. We have to go in and we have to be dialed in and more than ever we have to execute at a high level to win this game."

Considering the rarity of the in-season bout between these two teams (it happens only once every four years by virtue of the NFL's scheduling rotation), Belichick admitted preparation is harder for opponents that are not typically on the schedule. With the relationship that Belichick shares with Kingsbury, he said some of the Cardinals tendencies are reflective of his former rookie quarterback's personality.

"This is a very explosive football team that Kliff’s done a great job with molding the team into the personality and the type of explosive team that he wants," Belichick said. "This will really be a big challenge for us in all three areas of the game. A team we are not very familiar with, so spent a lot of time here the last couple days as a coaching staff trying to close the gap and then communicate that and show that to our players here."

It is equally difficult for Kingsbury, who is in just his second season in the NFL.

"Week in, week out, he's going to have a plan to try and take away what you do best," he said. "And they're going to play physical, they're going to get their hands on you and they're going to eliminate the space. Really, when you watch them week in and week out, it's hard to get a bead on exactly how you want to attack it because it's so multiple and ever changing."

Despite his limited time in the league and the lack of head-to-head competition against each other, Belichick said he has been impressed by what Kingsbury has done in Arizona thus far. After just a five-win campaign in 2019, the Cardinals achieved six wins just nine games into this season. They seek their seventh in New England Sunday.

"Kliff does a good job with the offense of getting the ball into space, getting the ball to receivers — or whether it be backs, tight ends or receivers — but getting the ball to somebody in space where they have an opportunity to make big plays," Belichick said. "... This is really our first exposure to them, but just been watching them, he's done an outstanding job. Got a good, young team that's continued to get better and they play very well. They're aggressive, they can move the ball, they can score points, play defense, it's a good football team."

And while the student Kingsbury, who has been expressive of his appreciation for his brief stint with the Patriots in 2003 and training camp in 2004, will attempt to claim an undefeated head-to-head record against the master Belichick, he said it will be a moment that is not truly comprehendible. When the lights come on, though, all of that goes away. Afterward, they can commence their (socially distanced) exchange as equals, no matter the result.

"We all know what Coach Belichick has done," Kingsbury said. "It's been unmatched; the division titles and the run he's had there. He's the best coach of all time and I don't think we'll ever see a run like he's had again."

