Kingsbury-Belichick Chronicles Part II: Brady Bunch

The lead-up to the Arizona Cardinals Week 12 game against the New England Patriots, the first head-to-head matchup between the two franchises since September of 2016, presents several key story lines. None may be more publicized this week than the sideline square off between the two head coaches: Kliff Kingsbury of the Cardinals and Bill Belichick of the Patriots.

The hype is warranted, considering the student-master dynamic the two share. Of course, it has been documented that the quarterback Kingsbury was a sixth-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2003 out of Texas Tech, the fourth year of Belichick's head coaching tenure with the organization.

The following stories will be part of a series where AllCardinals examines different elements of the tandem. Here is Part II: Brady Bunch

When Kingsbury was drafted with the 201st overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, he heard whispers of the potential that the Patriots had struck gold with a late-round quarterback prospect for the second time. After all, franchise signal-caller Tom Brady was selected No. 199 in 2000.

While that reality never came to be, Kingsbury gleaned plenty of information while working in the same room as Brady, some of which still encapsulates his offensive coaching mind to this day.

"I had heard that a few times," Kingsbury said. "They were talking about, 'Could lightning strike twice?' And it did not, in fact, happen. But just being around those guys, the Patriots, their organization, their culture, it's a huge honor for me. It has been in my athletic career.

"To be a part of that deal and watch how Brady prepared every day and watch how Bill coached all three phases was phenomenal. And I still use certain aspects of that with me today."

Kingsbury's rookie year was mired by an arm injury that landed him on reserve/injured — find out how that aided in his coaching pursuit in Part I of our series — and he was the intern of the quarterback room as a result.

"I would get the coffee and the Dunkin Donuts and all of those things, but just anytime you can be around Tom Brady and watch the excellence that he strives for each and every day, the preparation, the way he takes care of his body, the way he treats people, there was so much to learn from there," Kingsbury said. "And then to work with (offensive coordinator) Charlie Weis and work with Josh McDaniels in that room too, just two phenomenal minds. At the time, I didn't realize what a blessing it would be moving forward, going into coaching and things of that nature, but you really get your PhD up there when you are involved in the coaching side of it at all."

While Kingsbury never turned into the heir to Brady that the Patriots may have hoped when they drafted him, Belichick said he still added value in other ways. It is the makeup of his mind that allowed him to do so and has permitted him to develop a coaching career.

"Kliff’s a smart guy," Belichick said. "Had a really good football background. Played a different style of offense than what we had here, but very willing to learn. Did a lot of extra things, learned our offense, studied film, studied opponent defenses, just learned a lot about football. He did some projects for us and things like that. He was very good at those and you could tell he’s smart and understood the game, understood concepts. He was not a guy you had to tell anything more than once and he picked up a lot of things on his own. He was very good to have around on the team and work with."

And while Brady may not have yet been the enigma he has now become, Kingsbury said he was "still the man" in Massachusetts.

"There's no doubt," he said. "Everybody knew who he was and he was a superstar. But to me, just the consistency with which he operated each and every day; every part of his life was dedicated to being the best quarterback in the history of the game. He already knew it then where it was heading and the diet was already there — and this is before people were doing all those things — the diet and the work ethic and the film study and the post-practice work with the receivers. It was insane. I'd never seen anything like it. And just to watch how it's all played out now, there was really no doubt in his mind where it was heading. And so to be a spectator from afar and see where he took it, it's been a lot of fun to watch."

Kingsbury's career has led him through the college ranks and into what is now his second season with the Cardinals, grooming his own young quarterback Kyler Murray. The experiences he gained from Brady and Belichick with the Patriots have been pivotal in that regard, even indirectly.

"As part of the process, it was beneficial for him to look at certain things in more detail to help expand his knowledge and experience," Belichick said. "And he did a great job of that. We all went through that, whether it’s coaching or playing, whatever it happens to be. There’s a period where you learn things that you don’t know. You learn those by doing and you also learn them by observing and talking to other people who do know. Whether that be Charlie or whatever the case might be — myself, other coaches on staff, Dante [Scarnecchia], Ivan [Fears] and so forth. It’s just, you see somebody that works hard at it, that really puts in a lot and applies the opportunity, I’d say those are the things that really stick out — Kliff’s intelligence, his work ethic, his love of football, background in football and ability to understand and apply concepts."