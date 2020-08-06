AllCardinals
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Kliff Kingsbury 'Appreciative to be in the NFL'

Mason Kern

The Pac-12 did it first. The Big Ten has followed suit. Groups of players across teams from both Power 5 college football conferences have come together to make demands regarding safety precautions and protocols entering the 2020 season. Both of these grievances were filed in separate articles on The Players' Tribune.

Prior to his first NFL head coaching gig with the Arizona Cardinals last season, Kliff Kingsbury served in the college ranks. In 2012, he took the reigns of his alma mater, Texas Tech, and led the Red Raiders from 2013-18. In early 2019, he was hired as the offensive coordinator at USC before resigning to interview for NFL jobs.

That became a wise move as he now leads the Cardinals on Sundays.

With all of the recent upheaval and now these player movements at the Division I level — and cancellations in lower divisions — Kingsbury said he is grateful to have gotten out when he did. 

"I am (surprised at the players' demands)," Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday. "I haven't been in that space for, I don't know, 13, 14, 15 months, but I was surprised to see exactly the demands that were made. But I just think it goes to show the time we're in. But that's a new world for college football and I'm very appreciative to be in the NFL."

Although the NFL has experienced its own set of challenges, Kingsbury is now dealing with professionals instead of college kids. The virtual offseason has been different for every team in the league and those that best adapt will prove it on the gridiron.

With training camps having opened, there have been 230-plus players unavailable to their teams at some point or another for various reasons. The Cardinals have had two players fail physicals and be designated to the active/non-football illness list — tackle Marcus Gilbert and tight end Maxx Williams.

Gilbert announced his intention to subsequently opt out of the 2020 season Tuesday as a "high-risk" player, while Williams has since passed his physical. It is relatively low numbers when compared to the rest of the NFL.

But hey, Kingsbury no longer has to contend with class schedules. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Evan Weaver Caps 'Long Journey' by Signing Rookie Deal

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Evan Weaver signed his first NFL contract recently, a four-year deal.

Mason Kern

by

MasonKern

Kliff Kingsbury Details 'Extra' Draft Night Home Photo

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury disclosed how the viral photo of his home from the NFL Draft came to be.

Alex Weiner

by

Shravaka

Marcus Gilbert Officially Opts Out; Cardinals Adds Two Free Agents

Arizona Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert is officially done for the 2020 season after being placed on the reserve/Opt-Out list Wednesday.

Howard Balzer

Patrick Peterson on 'Mission' to Return to Form

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliif Kingsbury and WR DeAndre Hopkins expect a big year from CB Patrick Peterson.

Alex Weiner

'High-Risk' OL Marcus Gilbert Has Peace of Mind with Opt-Out

The timeline of his decision suggests Arizona Cardinals OL Marcus Gilbert was aided by the confirmed agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

In First Week of 'Training Camp,' 225 Players Unavailable at Some Point

It was a busy Tuesday with Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford one of 33 COVID players activated and four more official opt-outs.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Cardinals Jersey Gave DeAndre Hopkins 'Chills'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins dawned his No. 10 jersey for the first time once training camp started.

Mason Kern

Special Teams Units Looking Solid Entering Training Camp

Analysis of the Arizona Cardinals special teams as training camp on-field work gets closer.

Howard Balzer

Marcus Gilbert Opts Out, Opens Right Tackle Competition

Arizona Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert announced his intention Tuesday to not participate this year.

Mason Kern

Rashard Lawrence Signs 'Special' First NFL Contract

Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence signed his first NFL contract recently, a four-year deal.

Mason Kern