Kliff Kingsbury 'Appreciative to be in the NFL'

The Pac-12 did it first. The Big Ten has followed suit. Groups of players across teams from both Power 5 college football conferences have come together to make demands regarding safety precautions and protocols entering the 2020 season. Both of these grievances were filed in separate articles on The Players' Tribune.

Prior to his first NFL head coaching gig with the Arizona Cardinals last season, Kliff Kingsbury served in the college ranks. In 2012, he took the reigns of his alma mater, Texas Tech, and led the Red Raiders from 2013-18. In early 2019, he was hired as the offensive coordinator at USC before resigning to interview for NFL jobs.

That became a wise move as he now leads the Cardinals on Sundays.

With all of the recent upheaval and now these player movements at the Division I level — and cancellations in lower divisions — Kingsbury said he is grateful to have gotten out when he did.

"I am (surprised at the players' demands)," Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday. "I haven't been in that space for, I don't know, 13, 14, 15 months, but I was surprised to see exactly the demands that were made. But I just think it goes to show the time we're in. But that's a new world for college football and I'm very appreciative to be in the NFL."

Although the NFL has experienced its own set of challenges, Kingsbury is now dealing with professionals instead of college kids. The virtual offseason has been different for every team in the league and those that best adapt will prove it on the gridiron.

With training camps having opened, there have been 230-plus players unavailable to their teams at some point or another for various reasons. The Cardinals have had two players fail physicals and be designated to the active/non-football illness list — tackle Marcus Gilbert and tight end Maxx Williams.

Gilbert announced his intention to subsequently opt out of the 2020 season Tuesday as a "high-risk" player, while Williams has since passed his physical. It is relatively low numbers when compared to the rest of the NFL.

But hey, Kingsbury no longer has to contend with class schedules.