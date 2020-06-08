Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Kyler Murray has been lauded by his teammates and coaching staff in recent weeks for his rookie-year performance. The expectations are high for his second campaign.

To that end, this offseason was going to be critical in his developmental arc. When training programs and in-person workouts were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Murray adapted quickly and dedicated himself to the new virtual normal, according to the team's head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

As for where Murray stands now, nearing the reopening of team facilities (with the proper health precautions in place), optimism is still high.

"I can definitely sense the comfort level with Kyler," Kingsbury told reporters on Monday. "We would all love to have been on the grass, getting the hundreds of reps he would have gotten, but just talking through film with him, listening to the way he's seeing the game now, his understanding of concepts, he's definitely taken a step in that area. That's all we could hope for right now.

"The physical stuff is going to be there, he's working really hard physically, throwing, doing all those things, but just the way he's seeing the game, the way we're getting on the same page seeing the game, I know that's going to continue. The more we can all be on the same page as an offense once we finally get together, that's just going to try and help us take that next step."

As for the notion of players getting together on their own to train during the pandemic, Kingsbury did not have all of the details. He did, however, set a timeline for when that might happen.

"As far as Kyler with his teammates, I believe that's going to start happening this week and kind of roll in to whenever training camp may be," Kingsbury said. "(Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald) usually gets those guys up there in Minnesota and so I'm sure they're planning that all out (for) the next couple of weeks."

With training camp looming and the NFL creating guidelines for the operation of in-person workouts when they resume, Kingsbury feels the overabundance of caution on the league's part is a warranted measure.

"Training camp, I'm waiting to hear how that's going to happen," he said. "I think the NFL has been smart in giving us a couple weeks at a time. And so that's where we're at. We should find out into this week a little bit more into our summer schedule and we'll just take it one step at a time."